Rising ND Freshman Hutchinson Wins 3 Events Through Day 2 of IL Senior Champs

2019 LC IL Senior Swimming Championship

July 11-14th

Pleasant Prairie, WI

Hosted by Academy Bullets

Long Course Meters

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES (Through day 2)

COMBINED

Academy Bullets – 634.5 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 462 St Charles Swim Team – 213 Wheaton Swim Club, Inc. – 177 Fox Valley Swim Team – 168

MEN

Academy Bullets – 240 Nasa Wildcat – 184 Wheaton Swim Club, Inc. – 168 Glenbrook Swim Club – 102 New Trier Aquatics – 91

WOMEN

Academy Bullets – 394.5 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 278 St Charles Swim Team – 137 Fox Valley Swim Team – 100 WAVES Bloomington/Normal – 95

The Illinois Swimming Senior Championship kicked off on Thursday night, in Pleasant Prairie , WI. Through 2 days of competition, the meet has featured the 800 free, 100 breast, 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. On night 1, rapidly improving distance swimmer Rachel Stege (Fox Valley) was dominant in the women’s 800 free. The 16-year-old swam a personal best by 4 seconds, touching the wall in 8:51.79, marking the only sub-9:00 in the field.

Liam Hutchinson (Wheaton Swim Club), who will be swimming for Notre Dame in the Fall, swam away with the men’s 800. Hutchinson broke 8:20 for the first time in his career, finishing in 8:18.21. He also went on to win the men’s 200 free on day 2 with a 1:52.65. Hutchinson tallied up a 3rd event win of the meet when he took the 400 Im at the end of Friday night’s session. Hutchinson held on to win with a 4:37.30 in finals, after swimming a 4:32.86 in prelims.

14-Year-Old Kaelyn Gridley (New Trier) won the women’s 100 breast with a 1:11.42. That time is actually a little ways off her personal best of 1:10.33, set earlier this year. Fellow 14-year-old Maggie Papanicholas (Alligator Aquatics) came in 2nd, finishing in a personal best of 1:12.30. Max Iida (Glenbrook Titans) pulled out the win in the men’s 100 breast, touching in 1;06.20. Iida has a best time of 1:04.09.

Carly Novelline (Nasa Wildcat) dropped 2.7 seconds en route to winning the women’s 200 free. Novelline came into the meet with a 2:04.77, getting her hand on the wall first in finals with a 2:02.03. The 15-year-old is now within half a second of the Olympic Trials cut of 2:01.69. Runner-up Anna Peplowski also had a massive time drop. Peplowski came into the meet with a 2:08.81, and ended up in 2nd in finals with a 2:03.63.

Julia Heimstead (WAVES Bloomington/Normal) won the women’s 100 fly handily. Heimstead touched the wall in 1:01.27, just off her personal best of 1:01.04. She was the only swimmer in the field under 1:02. Jeffrey Vitek (West) and Nolan Fergus (Academy Bullets) tied in the men’s 100 fly with a time of 56.42. Vitek swam the fastest time of the meet, clocking a 55.98 in prelims.

Northwestern swimmer Ilektra Lebl won the women’s 400 IM, swimming a 4:53.24. She won the event by 4.5 seconds, but was also off her entry time of 4:49.68.