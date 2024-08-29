Kevin Houseman Grad Transfers To Tennessee After Medical Redshirt, Speaks On Mental Health

Kevin Houseman has transferred to the University of Tennessee for the upcoming season after receiving a medical redshirt season from this past year. Houseman experienced a mental health crisis last December and finished what originally was his “fifth year” at the US Open.

Houseman arrived at Northwestern in the 2019-2020 season and spent his undergraduate career with the Wildcats. He returned this past season for what would have been his COVID-19 fifth year but the season has now been deemed a medical redshirt year. He entered the transfer portal in April and was in the process of receiving a medical redshirt.

Houseman opened up about his experience this past season, “I feel more open to discussing it now. After returning from the US Open in December, I experienced a significant mental health crisis that led to my spending time in an inpatient unit. Shortly after, my family faced a difficult crisis in early January. Realizing the importance of prioritizing my health and family, I decided to take the rest of winter and all of spring off for intensive psychological treatment. It was a challenging but necessary commitment, and I believe it was the best decision I could have made.”

He continued, “Throughout this time, Northwestern was a tremendous support system for me. I really appreciate head coach Rachel’s guidance and understanding while I was going through the thick of it in winter. They prioritized me as a person, which made all the difference. Now, I’m feeling much stronger and more resilient. I’m excited to get back in the water and continue my swimming journey, while also putting a strong emphasis on my health. I felt a lot of support from Tennessee during my recruitment process, and I find comfort in taking my next steps as part of this community.”

TIME PROGRESSION:

FRESHMAN SOPHOMORE JUNIOR SENIOR FIFTH YEAR SCY 100 breast 52.00 51.75 51.23 51.83 52.43 SCY 200 breast 1:59.25 1:55.11 1:54.61 1:59.66 1:56.80

Houseman began his “fifth year” this past fall swimming in three dual meets before competing at midseason. His last meet was at the US Open where he was 58th in the LCM 100 breast in a 1:04.14.

Athletes typically are only given five years to compete in four NCAA seasons but the COVID-19 wavier allowed athletes to earn an additional year to complete four seasons. This means that athletes have six years to compete in four seasons if they were athletes during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 year.

Houseman is a key addition to the Tennessee roster as the team’s top 100 breaststroker from this past season Flynn Crisci transferred to the team last fall as a graduate transfer. Crisci had a best time of a 51.15 in the 100 breast and was the only sub-53 second 100 breaststroker.

Crisci also swam on the breaststroke legs for the men’s medley relays at NCAAs, splitting a 50.65 on the 400 medley relay that finished 5th and a 23.01 50 breast on the 200 medley relay that also finished 5th.