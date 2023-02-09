Kenyon Men & Women Lead After First Night of NCAC Championships

2023 NCAC Championships

Courtesy: North Coast Athletic Conference

GRANVILLE, OH — The Kenyon men’s and women’s teams led their respective fields after the first day of competition Wednesday at the 2023 NCAC Swimming & Diving Championships. The Owls men’s team tallied 140 points following the opening events, while the women’s team captured 269 points in its quest to defend its 2022 title.

In the women’s competition, Denison claimed the second place slot (226 points) followed by DePauw (120), Oberlin (114), Ohio Wesleyan (110), Hiram (106), Wooster (59), and Wittenberg (0).

For the men, defending champs Denison claimed the second spot (124 points) followed by Wabash (118), Oberlin (114), Wooster (114), Ohio Wesleyan (106), Wittenberg (100), Hiram (100), and DePauw (56).

Both Owl squads won their respective 200 medley relays, while the men added a first-place finish in the 800 freestyle relay.

The Kenyon 800 free team of senior and 2022 NCAC Swimmer of the Year, Bryan Fitzgerald, juniors Noah Hargrove and Yurii Kosian, and freshman Teo Jaworski earned an NCAA B-cut time of 6:36.43. They were joined by Denison’s team of juniors Sam Myaard and Ryan Foreback and sophomores Patrick Daly and Christian Narcelles, who touched the wall in 6:37.51, under the B-cut wire as well.

Kenyon and Denison also both earned B-cut times in the women’s 200 medley. For the Owls, seniors Alexandra White and Olivia Smith and sophomores Celia Ford and 2022 NCAC Newcomer of the Year Jennah Fadely touched the wall in 1:40.47. Denison’s team of senior CC Crane and sophomores Amber Croonquist, Grace Kadlecik, and Claire Moody earned a time of 1:41.85.

In the men’s 200 medley, the winners from Kenyon grabbed a 1:28.07 finish with a squad consisting of seniors Cherantha De Silva and Luis Weekes and juniors Marko Krtinic and Yurii Kosian. Denison’s team of seniors Richie Kurlich and Aidan Lane, sophomore Elijah Venos, and freshman Josh Song were just milliseconds behind them, finishing in 1:28.24. Both were under the B-cut time.

Denison captured the women’s 800 free relay. The winning team of senior Tara Culibrk, junior Esme Wright, sophomore Taryn Wisner and freshman Quinn Brown touched the wall in 7:17.09, making it under the NCAA B-cut time and setting a new NCAC record in the process. Kenyon’s relay team of junior Sarah Hoffman, sophomore Sydney Geboy, and freshmen Molly Haag and Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault also came in under the B-cut time at 7:28.07.

In the women’s diving competition, Denison sophomore Kerstyn Johnson earned the league title on the 3-meter diving board with 479.30 points. She was followed by teammate LuSi Minnich and Kenyon junior Claire Fergusson.

Visit the championship website for complete results from day one: (NCAC Championship Site)

The 2023 NCAC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday evening. Preliminary events start at 9:30 a.m., while finals begin at 6:00 p.m.