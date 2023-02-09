Pepperdine Women, UC Santa Cruz Men Grab Early Lead At PCSC Championships

2023 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – The Pepperdine women’s swim and dive program set four new school records and won two events en route to a solid start at the PCSC Championships at Swim Stadium on the campus of East Los Angeles College.

The Waves have garnered 312.50 points thus far. Azusa Pacific is in second with 229.

In the three-meter diving event, freshman Amanda Wong (Santa Ana, Calif./Foothill HS) won a PCSC championship with a school-record showing of 287.65. This qualified her for the NCAA Diving Zones in Washington on March 6. Delainey Pisaruk (Phoenix, Ariz./Pinnacle HS) came in third with a 270.20 showing. Three other Waves earned All-PCSC first team honors by finishing in the top-eight: Lexie Martin (Keller, Texas/Keller HS), Ava Langheim (St. Louis, Mo./Whitfield School) and Vivian Vallely (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Harbor HS).

The Waves were just getting started setting school records, as the 200 medley relay foursome of Kylie Taylor (Eugene, Ore./Churchill HS), Jenna Sanchez (Highland, Calif./Redlands East Valley HS), Charli Sunahara (Chino, Calif./Ruben S. Ayala HS) and Alexandra Browne (Arlington, Va./Washington-Liberty HS) set a school record and won a PCSC title with a time of 1:42.52.

The 800 free relay team of Lindsay Hemming (Orinda, Calif./Miramonte HS), Anna Ryan (Alamo, Calif./Monte Vista HS), AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor Christian HS) and Lexi Haymart (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Ponderosa HS) set a school record and took second with a time of 7:33.45.

In the 100 IM time trials, Sanchez set a school record with a 57.96 time, breaking her own record set in 2021.

Ellie Hendren (Highlands Ranch, Colo./Mountain Vista HS) earned All-PCSC first team honors in the 1000 free with a 10:38.22 finish, good for eighth place in the event. She is now seventh on the all-time list for Pepperdine in that event. Paige Tattersall (Granite Bay, Calif./Granite Bay HS) took ninth in the 1000 free at 10:38.72 and is ninth on the Pepperdine leaderboard.

Head coach Ellie Monobe said: “We couldn’t have had a better start to our championship. We knew we needed stellar performances to set the tone for the rest of the week and we executed. We take pride in our diving depth and to have a champion in the 3-meter was icing on the cake and very well deserved. For our swimming, the sprint medley relay has famously been our top relay and to have two new school records in both relays thus far just shows the growth of this group and the depth of our team. Our freshmen have always shown promise to this team and they have delivered. I couldn’t be more proud and I’m looking forward to the ride over the next few days.”

Diving coach Monique Demaisip said: “We started off strong on 3-meter today, scoring a total of 150.5 points for the team. We had five divers in the finals, and it was so exciting to see all the repetitions and hard work throughout the season result in success at our conference championship. Amanda was able to seal her place in the top spot during finals, scoring a personal best, an NCAA zone cut and a school record. Delainey also clinched a medal, with the rest of the team following closely behind. We have 1-meter tomorrow, which is all about consistency, and I’m excited to see how our Waves take this momentum coming from today into the final diving event.”

MONTEREY PARK – UC Santa Cruz opened in style at the 2023 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships.

A school record in the men’s 800 Free Relay helped give the men the early lead in the conference race.

The men finished with 242 points, 34 points better than second-place Biola. The women are in fourth with 200.5 points, 5.5 points behind third place Biola.

The quartet of Massimo Reyna , Briggs Cloutier , John Madden , and Samuel Smith won with a time of 6:41.41, 4.2 seconds better than Biola. It was also a new school record, 2.8 seconds better than the mark set in 2009.

Other highlights included Adam Shaaban placing third in the 1000 Free in 9:44.56, leading a quartet of Banana Slugs in the event as Smith, Presley Golling , and Judah Good were fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively. The 200 Medley Relay of Ethan Porter , Joseph Guzman , Aaron Wu , and Drake Southern placed second in 1:33.86, less than a second behind Biola. Andrew Keidel and Joel Akey finished 2-3 in the 1-meter Dive.

For the women, Coralie Norenberg , Megan Deevy , Maddy Gruender , and Tereza Shea placed fifth in the 200 Medley Relay in 1:48.04. Gruender, Shea, Piper Stickler and Emerald Kwang were also fifth in the 800 Free Relay in 7:45.38.

The Championships continue on Thursday starting at 9:30am with preliminaries in the 50 Free, 500 Free and the 200 IM.