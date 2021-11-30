Kentucky High School State Finalist Victoria Taylor Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of Kentucky’s top high school breaststrokers, Victoria Taylor has announced that she will become an Aggie this fall, committing to swim at Texas A&M University. Taylor is in her senior year at Model Laboratory High School and swims with the Lexington Dolphins.

I am so excited to finally announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. I’m so thankful for the best coaches, teammates and family who have supported me through this whole journey. I am looking forward to the next 4 years with the amazing coaching staff and team. Gig ‘em!! 🤍👍🤠

Taylor is a six-time KHSAA State Championships finalist, having earned a second swim in both events during her first three years of high school. Last April, as a junior, she took 5th in the 200 free (1:53.64) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:03.38). Her highest finish at the meet came in her sophomore year when she finished in third in the 100 breast. Her time in the event that year was 1:05.19 in finals.

In March, Taylor raced at the Kentucky Swimming Short Course State Championships, claiming the state title in the 200 breast. She swam a new best time in the event in finals, holding off Louisville commit Ella Welch to win in a time of 2:16.06. She also swam a new best time in the 100 breast (1:02.54) on her way to claiming the silver medal. She also added two titles at the Kentucky Swimming Long Course Championships over the summer, sweeping the breaststroke events. She stopped the clock in the 100 at 1:13.91 and in the 200 at 2:37.72. While that time in the 100 was slightly above the Junior Nationals cut, the 200 was below it, qualifying her to swim the event at Juniot Nationals.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 53.00 200 free – 1:53.60 100 breast – 1:02.54 200 breast – 2:16.06 200 IM – 2:05.74 400 IM 4:33.59

The Texas A&M women are coming off a season that saw them take 6th at the 2021 SEC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The team’s highest finish in the breaststroke events came from Kylie Powers, who took 8th place in the 100. Powers is a senior this year, meaning she likely won’t be on the team next year when Taylor arrives on campus.

This season sophomore Charlotte Longbottom holds the team’s top time in the 100 breast, having already gone 1:00.83 at the Art Adamson Invite. Taylors biggest impact will likely come in the 200 breast, where her best time would put her as the team’s 4th fastest performer in the event this season.

Last year it took 1:01.48/2:13.42 to earn a trip to the C-final in the breaststorke events at the SEC Championships.

