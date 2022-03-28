Kennedy Noble Posts 1:56.60 200 IM on Final Day of Phoenix Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectionals – Phoenix

March 24-27, 2022

PCDS Aquatic Center, Phoenix, AZ

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile “2022 Spring Speedo Sectional – Phoenix, AZ”

FINAL TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

Combined

Swim Neptune – 2068.5 Phoenix Swim Club – 2033 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1879 Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 1244.5 Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team – 871

Men

Swim Neptune – 1437 Phoenix Swim Club – 944.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 818 Olympic Cascade Aquatics – 748 Team Eugene Aquatics-YMCA – 595.5

Women

Phoenix Swim Club – 1088.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1061 Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 1059 Swim Neptune – 631.5 Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 574

On the final night of the Phoenix Sectionals meet, 15-year-old Phoenix Swim Club swimmer Danielle Gleason won the women’s 1650 free with a 16:53.77. She touched as the only swimmer in the field under 17:00, although the time was 12 seconds off Gleason’s personal best.

Similarly, Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones, a Cal recruit, won the men’s 1650 in 15:20.95. Jones was first into the finish by nearly 16 seconds, but was well off his personal best of 15:06.90.

In the non-distance events, Lander Swim Club’s Jonathan Kulow, 17, pulled off a double in the men’s events. He started with the 200 IM, clocking a 1:47.74. The swim marks Kulow’s first time under 1:50 (yes, 1:50), burning over 4 full seconds off his previous best of 1:50.94, which he established in February of 2021.

The Arizona State recruit then won the 50 free, swimming a 20.10. That performance was just off his career best of 20.07, which he swam last month at the Wyoming 3A HS state meet.

Chloe Isleta, a 23-year-old out of Phoenix Swim Club, took the women’s 50 free in 22.94. That swim marks Isleta’s first time under 23 seconds in the event.

Phoenix Swim Club 18-year-old and NC State recruit Kennedy Noble won the women’s 200 IM convincingly, speeding to a 1:56.60. It was a personal best for Noble, chipping 0.47 seconds off her previous time of 1:57.07, which she swam in February of 2021. She used her fly and back speed to get out to a great start, splitting 25.43 and 28.40 respectively, and was still able to put together a very strong 27.92 on the free leg.