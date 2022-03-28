Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kennedy Noble Posts 1:56.60 200 IM on Final Day of Phoenix Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectionals – Phoenix

  • March 24-27, 2022
  • PCDS Aquatic Center, Phoenix, AZ
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results on MeetMobile “2022 Spring Speedo Sectional – Phoenix, AZ”

FINAL TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

Combined

  1. Swim Neptune – 2068.5
  2. Phoenix Swim Club – 2033
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1879
  4. Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 1244.5
  5. Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team – 871

Men

  1. Swim Neptune – 1437
  2. Phoenix Swim Club – 944.5
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team – 818
  4. Olympic Cascade Aquatics – 748
  5. Team Eugene Aquatics-YMCA – 595.5

Women

  1. Phoenix Swim Club – 1088.5
  2. Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1061
  3. Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 1059
  4. Swim Neptune – 631.5
  5. Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 574

On the final night of the Phoenix Sectionals meet, 15-year-old Phoenix Swim Club swimmer Danielle Gleason won the women’s 1650 free with a 16:53.77. She touched as the only swimmer in the field under 17:00, although the time was 12 seconds off Gleason’s personal best.

Similarly, Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones, a Cal recruit, won the men’s 1650 in 15:20.95. Jones was first into the finish by nearly 16 seconds, but was well off his personal best of 15:06.90.

In the non-distance events, Lander Swim Club’s Jonathan Kulow, 17, pulled off a double in the men’s events. He started with the 200 IM, clocking a 1:47.74. The swim marks Kulow’s first time under 1:50 (yes, 1:50), burning over 4 full seconds off his previous best of 1:50.94, which he established in February of 2021.

The Arizona State recruit then won the 50 free, swimming a 20.10. That performance was just off his career best of 20.07, which he swam last month at the Wyoming 3A HS state meet.

Chloe Isleta, a 23-year-old out of Phoenix Swim Club, took the women’s 50 free in 22.94. That swim marks Isleta’s first time under 23 seconds in the event.

Phoenix Swim Club 18-year-old and NC State recruit Kennedy Noble won the women’s 200 IM convincingly, speeding to a 1:56.60. It was a personal best for Noble, chipping 0.47 seconds off her previous time of 1:57.07, which she swam in February of 2021. She used her fly and back speed to get out to a great start, splitting 25.43 and 28.40 respectively, and was still able to put together a very strong 27.92 on the free leg.

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!