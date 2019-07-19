Kenisha Liu Doubles on Day 1 of 2019 Santa Clarita Sectionals

2019 Speedo Sectionals – Santa Clarita

July 18-21, 2019

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Santa Clarita, CA

Meet information

Psych sheet

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 CA Speedo Sectionals Santa Clarita’

UCLA rising senior Kenisha Liu of BREA Aquatics kicked off the meet with a 55.65 victory in the 100 free, coming to the wall just off her PB of 55.39. She finished two body lengths ahead of 15-year-old Ella Mazurek of QuickSilver Swimming (57.74). Jamie Brennan of Beach Cities touched 1/100 after Mazurek for a best-by-1.12 time of 57.75. Liu took home gold in the very next event, too, going 2:31.88 to win the 200 breast by almost three body lengths. 15-year-old Gabrielle Wei of NOVA Aquatics was runner-up with 2:35.13, a best time by 1.15 seconds.

University of Utah rising sophomore Felix Chiun, swimming for DeAnza Cupertino Aquatic Club, held his #1 seeding and won the men’s 100 free with a PB of 51.10. Joseph Lastelic of UC Santa Barbara sliced nearly a full second off his seed time to place second in 51.26.

Michael Tenney of BREA Aquatics and the University of Iowa, where he will be a senior next year, cracked the 2-minute barrier for the first time in winning the men’s 200 fly with 1:59.69. Jonathan Affeld, 17, from Alto Swim Club came in second with 2:02.82. Affeld was 3.2 seconds faster than his entry time and came within 1.63 seconds of a U.S. Olympic Trials cut in the event.

Other event winners: