Kawamoto Adds Another JPN Record With 49.54 100 Fly

2020 JAPAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to Yui Ohashi’s national record in the women’s 200m IM here in Tokyo, the men’s 100 fly also saw the Japanese standard go down on the final night of competition at these Short Course Championships.

Hitting a big-time outing of 49.54, Takeshi Kawamoto took gold and the national title, while also overtaking his own previous national record of 49.60 he produced at the 2018 World Championships Trials.

Splits for Kawamoto’s time tonight included 22.74/26.80, giving the 25-year-old the slim win over runner-up Naoki Mizunuma and his time of 49.63. Mizunuma opened in 23.35 but came on super strong on the back half to close in 26.28 and separate the two by less than a tenth.

Kawamoto already produced an outstanding 50m fly result here yesterday, posting a lifetime best of 22.19 to blast a new national record, as well as an Asian record en route to climbing atop the podium. You can read more about Kawamoto’s 50m fly swim here.

Kawamoto’s 49.54 now bumps him up from 20th to 17th on the all-time performers’ list worldwide in the 100m fly. For an ISL perspective, Kawamoto’s effort here would have taken the top spot in match 1 as a Tokyo Frog Kings’ member, beating Tom Sheilds’ winning time of 49.58 that gave his LA Current team 12 points.