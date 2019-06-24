Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katinka Hosszu Explains 400 IM DQ in Rome (Video)

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Reported by Torrey Hart.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World record holder Katinka Hosszu was DQed in this race, but would have won in 4:33.31 – we’re hearing she missed a wall during the backstroke leg. Hosszu dropped the 100 back today to focus on the 400 IM. She already holds the No. 3 time in the world this season at 4:32.52.

Instead, fellow Hungarian Zsuzsanna Jakobos took the top spot in 4:38.89, cracking the top 20 in the world this year. Serbia’s Anja Crevar, whose season-best time was 4:41.03, took second in 4:40.15. Taking third was Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes in 4:44.15.

Barry McCockiner

oof

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Superfan

Refreshing to see someone admit they made a mistake and it isn’t the end of the world!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Rush!

Crevar went 4:37 this season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

