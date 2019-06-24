Katinka Hosszu Explains 400 IM DQ in Rome (Video)

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
- June 21-23, 2019
- Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Sette Colli Records Entering 2019 Meet
- SwimSwam Preview
- Entry Lists
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 prelims recap
- Results
Reported by Torrey Hart.
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- Gold: Zsuzsanna Jakobos, HUN, 4:38.89
- Silver: Anja Crevar, SRB, 4:40.15
- Bronze: Viktoria Gunes, TUR, 4:44.15
World record holder Katinka Hosszu was DQed in this race, but would have won in 4:33.31 – we’re hearing she missed a wall during the backstroke leg. Hosszu dropped the 100 back today to focus on the 400 IM. She already holds the No. 3 time in the world this season at 4:32.52.
Instead, fellow Hungarian Zsuzsanna Jakobos took the top spot in 4:38.89, cracking the top 20 in the world this year. Serbia’s Anja Crevar, whose season-best time was 4:41.03, took second in 4:40.15. Taking third was Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes in 4:44.15.
oof
Refreshing to see someone admit they made a mistake and it isn’t the end of the world!
Crevar went 4:37 this season.