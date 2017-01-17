Katinka Hosszu once again at the Euro Meet Luxembourg

2017 EURO MEET

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu will highlight this year’s Euro Meet alongside Sarah Sjöström, Adam Peaty, Marco Koch, Laszlo Cseh and Camille Lacourt.

2016 was a fantastic year for the “Iron Lady”: She won three gold and one silver medal at the Olympic Games, celebrated four victories at the 2016 European Swimming Championships and won the FINA Swimming World Cup for the fifth time in a row. At the SC World Championships 2016, she earned seven gold and two silver medals, her collection went up to a grand total of major international medals as high as 73, amongst them 44 in gold.

Last year, Katinka Hosszu won 10medals at the 2016 Euro Meet, for Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström it is the first participation in this event in Luxembourg. Sjöström won a complete set of medals at the Rio Olympic Games, gold in the 100m butterfly, silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

The audience in Luxembourg will see with Olympic Champion Adam Peaty and World Champion Marco Koch two of the fastest breaststrokers and with Hungarian Laszlo Cseh one of the most successful butterfly and individual medley swimmers over the last 10 years.

Adam Peaty won titles at the Commonwealth and European Championships in 2014 and the World Championships in 2015. At the 2016 Olympic Games, he broke the world record in the 100 m breaststroke twice in 57.35 during the heats and 57.13 during the final. With the 200m breaststroke long and short course world champion Marco Koch (Germany) at the Euro Meet, the breaststroke events have the potential of world class races. Marco Koch won the 100m breaststroke at the 2016 SC World Championships – Adam Peaty did not participate in this event.

The Euro Meet in Luxembourg was Marco Koch’s first international swim meet in 2007 – and he has competed in Luxembourg since his first appearance on the international stage. Koch won both the 100 m and 200 m breaststroke four times in a row from 2013 to 2016 in Luxembourg.

Laszlo Cseh won 72 international medals so far at major events (Olympic Games, World Championships long and short course, European Championships long and short course) in the timeframe 2003 – 2016. Cseh’s goal for 2017 is to swim in his hometown Budapest in the brand new swimming complex currently built for the 2017 World Swimming Championships.

France’s Camille Lacourt took a break following the Rio Olympic Games and on his way to the 2017 World Championships, the Euro Meet will be on of his first competions, along with several members of the best elite French swimming club, the Cercle des Nageurs de Marseille.

The Euro Meet takes place in the beautiful aquatic centre “d’Coque” at Luxembourg-Kirchberg. The facility has a 50 m, 10-lane competition pool and also a 50 m training pool as well as a 25 m warm-up pool. Luxembourg is a small country in western Europe, it is bordered by Belgium, Germany and France and it is one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe. Nonetheless the city of Luxembourg, which is the country’s capital, is the seat of several institutions and agencies of the European Nation and Luxembourg is the largest private banking centre in the eurozone.