Katie Drabot had Practice at the OTC the Day After NCAA’s (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 25.65, Farida Osman, 2019

Sarah Gibson produced the second-fastest swim of her career to win the women’s 50 fly in 26.52, topping Katie Drabot (26.66). The only other time Gibson was faster was at the 2017 Summer Nationals (26.40).

Drabot’s swim was a new best, her first time cracking 27 seconds.

Aly Tetzloff was two-tenths off her PB for third in 26.77, while both Simone Manuel (26.82) and Regan Smith (27.19) set lifetime bests for fourth and fifth.