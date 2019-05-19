Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Drabot had Practice at the OTC the Day After NCAA’s (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • PSS Record: 25.65, Farida Osman, 2019
  1. Sarah Gibson, AGS, 26.52
  2. Katie Drabot, UN, 26.66
  3. Aly Tetzloff, AUB, 26.77

Sarah Gibson produced the second-fastest swim of her career to win the women’s 50 fly in 26.52, topping Katie Drabot (26.66). The only other time Gibson was faster was at the 2017 Summer Nationals (26.40).

Drabot’s swim was a new best, her first time cracking 27 seconds.

Aly Tetzloff was two-tenths off her PB for third in 26.77, while both Simone Manuel (26.82) and Regan Smith (27.19) set lifetime bests for fourth and fifth.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Klorn8d

I’d be kind of pissed if I was her college teammate and she said she “shifted her focus to the otc” midway through ncaas

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!