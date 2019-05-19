Katie Drabot had Practice at the OTC the Day After NCAA’s (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
- Meet site
- Live Stream:
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL
- PSS Record: 25.65, Farida Osman, 2019
- Sarah Gibson, AGS, 26.52
- Katie Drabot, UN, 26.66
- Aly Tetzloff, AUB, 26.77
Sarah Gibson produced the second-fastest swim of her career to win the women’s 50 fly in 26.52, topping Katie Drabot (26.66). The only other time Gibson was faster was at the 2017 Summer Nationals (26.40).
Drabot’s swim was a new best, her first time cracking 27 seconds.
Aly Tetzloff was two-tenths off her PB for third in 26.77, while both Simone Manuel (26.82) and Regan Smith (27.19) set lifetime bests for fourth and fifth.
