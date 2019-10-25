Kate Douglass Clocks 2:07 200 Breast in First Day of Virginia-Wisconsin Dual

Virginia vs. Wisconsin

Friday, October 25-Saturday, October 26

SCY (Friday)/LCM (Saturday)

Dual Meet Format

Team Scores (Through Day 1) Men: Virginia 116, Wisconsin 70 Women: Virginia 126, Wisconsin 60



The University of Wisconsin Badgers are in Charlottesville, VA, this weekend, facing off against the Virginia Cavaliers in a two-day meet. Friday afternoon’s action was in short course yards, while the two teams will race in LCM Saturday. Through the first day of competition, the Cavaliers lead by a wide margin in both men’s and women’s competition.

Women’s Recap

Most dual meets feature the 200 medley relay, but the teams in this meet opted for a 400 medley relay, and UVA got off to a quick start with a 3:35.76 win. That’s the 3rd-fastest time in the nation so far this season, behind only Louisville and Northwestern’s times from the SMU Invite. Freshman Kate Douglass split 50.86 on the fly leg, nearly out splitting UVA anchor Paige Madden‘s 50.97.

Another Cavalier freshman, Maddie Donhoe won the 1000 free in 9:55.63 before Wisconsin’s backstroke ace Beata Nelson briefly halted Virginia’s winning streak with a 1:52.49 victory in the 200 back. That’s the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season.

Virginia got right back in the win column with Morgan Hill‘s 22.67 victory in the 50 free. Hill would go on to double up on the day with a 53.27 victory in the 100 fly.

After the diving break, it was back to Douglass, who ripped a 2:07.92 in the 200 breast. That’s the fastest time in the nation by roughy a second and a half. Douglass has top 5 times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, and now the 200 breast in the still-young season.

Megan Doty picked the 2nd won of the day for the Badgers in the final individual event of the relatively short session, the 200 free, which she won in 1:48.13, over a second and a half faster than Madden’s 1:49.68.

UVA wrapped up the day with a 1:31.26 victory in the 200 free relay, with Douglass once again leading the way with a 22.28 leadoff leg.

Men’s Recap

The 400 medley relay was much closer on the men’s side, with UVA just edging out Wisconsin 3:12.81 to 3:12.97. While the 400 medley relay hasn’t been contested all that much yet this season, that’s still a very solid in-season time, and is actually the fastest time in the nation by over 6 seconds.

UVA’s Ted Schubert is primarily a IM/fly guy, but he jumped into distance free today and emerged victories with a 9:19.13 win in the 1000 free. According to the USA Swimming database, that’s only the second time he’s swum this even in college, with the last time being a 9:32 against Penn State two years ago.

Just like in the women’s meet, Wisconsin came back with a win in the 200 back, as Cameron Tyson stopped in the clock in 1:45.30, over two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Next, Ryan Baker earned the win for UVA in the 50 free, touching in 20.45, just ahead of Wisconsin’s Griffin Back (20.61). Keefer Barnum followed that up by leading a 1-3 sweep by the Cavaliers in the 200 breast with his time of 1:58.96. Freshman Konnar Klinksiek made it three in a row for the Cavaliers with a 48.41 victory in the 100 fly.

Again, just like on the women’s side, the Badgers grabbed the final individual event, as Matt Novinski won the 200 free in 1:37.50.

In the 200 free relay, UVA took the top two spots, with its ‘A’ team going 1:21.05 and the ‘B’ team finishing in 1:21.42. Wisconsin was just a hair behind with a 1:21.44. Baker had the fastest split in the field with a 19.99, while all four of Wisconsin’s swimmers split between 20.25 and 20.47.