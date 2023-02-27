Kasia Wasick, Ksawery Masiuk Enter World Rankings With Lublin Swims

2023 POLISH GRAND PRIX

February 25th & February 26th

Lublin, Poland

LCM (50m)

Several of Poland’s high-profile swimming stars were in the water over the weekend racing at the Grand Prix in Lublin.

Among them was 30-year-old Kasia Wasick, the reigning World Championships silver medalist in the 50m free event. Taking on her specialty, Wasick stopped the clock in a time of 24.67, her fastest of the season.

The outing now renders Wasick the #2 performer in the world, sitting only behind Australia’s Shayna Jack who punched a mark of 24.48 in December.

Paulina Peda scored the victory in the 50m back event with a time of 28.10 while also topping the women’s 50m fly podium with a result of 28.10. In the former, her time represents a new personal best, slicing .01 off of the 28.10 she logged for 14th place at last year’s World Championships.

As for the latter event, Peda’s outing here checks in as the 2nd fastest 50m fly performance of her career behind the 26.01 she scored for 6th at the 2022 European Championships.

Peda now ranks 4th in the world on the season in the 50m fly event.

The women’s 50m breast and 100m breast events saw Dominika Sztandera take charge, with the 26-year-old beating the field in each. Sztandera posted a result of 30.67 in the 50m and 1:07.71 in the 100m, with both outings representing new lifetime bests.

On the men’s side, 18-year-old Ksawery Masiuk put his backstroking prowess on full display as he clinched victories across the 50m, 100m and 200m for a clean sweep of the discipline.

In the 50m, Masiuk hit a time of 24.44, equaling his own personal best from when he claimed gold at last year’s World Junior Championships. That was just one of the several accolades Masiuk captured in 2022, as he also claimed bronze at the World Championships.

The teen, committed to NC State for the 2023-24 season, now overtakes American Justin Ress as the top swimmer in the world this season.

The 100m saw Masiuk collect gold in a result of 52.81, the 3rd quickest result of his career. Splitting 25.48/27.33, Masiuk’s result inserts itself only behind his performances put up at last year’s World Championships. There in Budapest, he hit 52.58 in the semi-finals before ultimately registering a mark of 52.75 for 6th place.

Masiuk now claims the 2nd spot in the season world ranking behind American Hunter Armstrong.

Finally, in the 200m back, Masiuk stopped the clock in a result of 1:57.83 to collect his 3rd gold. That’s his 2nd best outing ever, with only the 1:56.62 he produced for gold at the 2022 European Junior Championships having been swifter.

Krzysztof Chmielewski also made his presence known by racing in the men’s 200m fly. Chmielewski scored a result of 1:56.64 comprised of splits of 56.91/59.73. Chmielewski is the reigning Eurpoean Junir Championships gold medalist in this event.