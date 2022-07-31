Kaitlyn Dobler on Experimenting with Training, Keeping Momentum Rolling

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

American Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record – 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 1:04.72, Lilly King (2021)

World Junior Record – 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)

Top 3:

Looking to defend her top seed from this morning, Kaitlyn Dobler, the reigning NCAA champion in the yards version of this event, took it out fast tonight, hitting the first wall in 31.47. But, Olivia Anderson was right there with her, only 0.03s behind at the 50m mark. Dobler kept it together on the back half, though, splitting 35.41 to Anderson’s 36.35 and winning 1:06.88 to 1:07.85.

That’s the 3rd-fastest time of Dobler’s career, coming in behind only a 1:06.19 from April’s US Trials and a 1:06.29 from Olympic Trials. The 25 year-old Anderson followed Dobler to a lifetime best, shaving 0.15s off of her previous best of 1:08.00 from 2016.