Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaitlyn Dobler on Experimenting with Training, Keeping Momentum Rolling

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
  • American Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
  • U.S. Open Record – 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)
  • LC Nationals Record – 1:04.72, Lilly King (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)

Top 3:

  1. Kaitlyn Dobler (Trojan) – 1:06.88
  2. Olivia Anderson (Aquajets) – 1:07.85
  3. Talara-Jade Dixon (Australia) – 1:08.15

Looking to defend her top seed from this morning, Kaitlyn Dobler, the reigning NCAA champion in the yards version of this event,  took it out fast tonight, hitting the first wall in 31.47. But, Olivia Anderson was right there with her, only 0.03s behind at the 50m mark. Dobler kept it together on the back half, though, splitting 35.41 to Anderson’s 36.35 and winning 1:06.88 to 1:07.85.

That’s the 3rd-fastest time of Dobler’s career, coming in behind only a 1:06.19 from April’s US Trials and a 1:06.29 from Olympic Trials. The 25 year-old Anderson followed Dobler to a lifetime best, shaving 0.15s off of her previous best of 1:08.00 from 2016.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!