Justin Ress Realizing Swimming Doesn’t Have to be “We only swim fast twice a year”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

American Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

U.S. Open Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Top 3:

This promised to be a close race, and sure enough, the top three finishers all touched within 0.20s of each other.

Worlds 50 back champion Justin Ress touched first at the 50, flipping in 25.75, and he hung on to win in 53.55. In the post-race interview, Ress mentioned that he hadn’t had the “easiest month” since Worlds, including a bout of Covid.