Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Justin Ress Realizing Swimming Doesn’t Have to be “We only swim fast twice a year”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
  • American Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)
  • U.S. Open Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • LC Nationals Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Top 3:

  1. Justin Ress (Mission Viejo) – 53.55
  2. Adam Chaney (Mason Manta Rays) – 53.68
  3. Jack Aikins (SwimAtlanta) – 53.75

This promised to be a close race, and sure enough, the top three finishers all touched within 0.20s of each other.

Worlds 50 back champion Justin Ress touched first at the 50, flipping in 25.75, and he hung on to win in 53.55. In the post-race interview, Ress mentioned that he hadn’t had the “easiest month” since Worlds, including a bout of Covid.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!