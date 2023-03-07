Justin Ress on “Being able to express yourself in comfortable and confident ways”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Justin Ress seems to be coming into his own as a pro swimmer, racking up yet another win in the 50 back at the Pro Swim in Ft. Lauderdale. Ress speaks on the confidence he feels he’s developed outside of the pool this season, saying that it’s “Being able to express yourself in comfortable and confident ways rather than just saying I’m going to win over and over”. Ress hasn’t been defeated in a 50 backstroke since he won the world title in Budapest last July.