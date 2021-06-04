Just Two Swimmers Hit Wave II Cuts On Day 1 Prelims of Wave I Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Just two swimmers, Carl Bloebaum and Jacob Steele, bettered Wave II Trials cuts on day 1 prelims of the Wave I Olympic Trials meet.

As a reminder, simply making a Wave II cut in this meet isn’t enough to qualify for the Wave II meet. Athletes must finish in the top 2 of an A final in the Wave I meet to move on, regardless of whether they hit a Wave II cut or not. At this point, the time standards themselves are largely symbolic, but tracking Wave II times achieved at this meet help inform the ongoing conversation about how much impact splitting the meet into two waves will have on top-performing swimmers.

There were a couple more close calls with Wave II cuts this morning. Camille Spink was 0.07 off the Wave II cut with a 55.63 in the 100 free. Micah Slaton was 0.13 off the cut in the 200 fly and sits second behind Bloebaum. Autumn Haebig was 0.09 from the cut with a 1:01.58 in the 100 back. Nate Stoffle sits 0.12 off the cut in the 100 back, just behind Steele.

Here’s a look at all the swimmers who hit Wave II cuts this morning:

200 fly: Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) – 1:59.57 Wave II cut is 1:59.63

100 back: Jacob Steele (ISC) – 55.46 Wave II cut is 55.51



More often, we saw swimmers – or event entire fields – slower than the Wave I cuts. That’s not abnormal for the Olympics Trials, a meet where, historically, lifetime-best swims are extremely hard to come by. Here’s a look at how many swimmers in each event bettered the Wave I cut in prelims today: