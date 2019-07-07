Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Junioren-Europameisterschaften: Fotoalbum mit Gose, Schwarz, Tobehn, Staffeln

by Daniela Kapser 0

July 07th, 2019 Deutsch

Junioren-Europameisterschaften 2019

Am vorletzten Finaltag gab es gestern fünf Medaillen für die DSV Youngster: Gold für Isabel Gose und Bronze für Maya Tobehn über die 200 m Freistil, Silber für Isabel Gose über 50 m Freistil, Bronze für Sven Schwarz über 800 m Freistil und Silber für die 4x100m Mixed Lagenstaffel in der Besetzung Lukas Märtens, Magdalena Heimrath, Luca Nik Armbruster und Maya Tobehn.

Alle Fotos sind von Deepbluemedia, G. Scala:

(L to R) GOSE Isabel Marie GER, COCCONCELLI Costanza ITA, NIKONOVA Ekaterina RUS 50 freestyle women Medal  Ceremony
LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan
Day 4 06/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

(L to R) EGOROV Aleksandr RUS, SIBIRTSEV Ilia RUS, SCHWARZ Sven GER 800 freestyle menMedal Ceremony
LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan Day 4 06/07/2019
Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

(L to R) GERMANY HEIMRATH Magdalena GER, MAERTENS Lukas GER, ARMBRUSTER Luca Nik GER, TOBEHN Maya GER
4×100 medley relay mixed Medal Ceremony
LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan
Day 4 06/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

(L to R) NEVMOVENKO Polina RUS, GOSE Isabel Marie GER, TOBEHN Maya GER
200 freestyle women Medal Ceremony LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan Day 4 06/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

GOSE Isabel Marie GER 400 freestyle women final
LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan
Day2 04/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

GOSE Isabel Marie GER 400 freestyle women final
LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019
Aquatic Palace Kazan Day2 04/07/2019
Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

 

