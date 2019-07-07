Junioren-Europameisterschaften: Fotoalbum mit Gose, Schwarz, Tobehn, Staffeln
Junioren-Europameisterschaften 2019 Kasan, Russland im Aquatics Palace 3. bis 7. Juli 2019 Veranstaltungsseite Meldeergebnis Ergebnisse Ergebnisse Live Programm Live Stream... Current photo via G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto
(L to R) GOSE Isabel Marie GER, COCCONCELLI Costanza ITA, NIKONOVA Ekaterina RUS 50 freestyle women Medal Ceremony LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan Day 4 06/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto
(L to R) EGOROV Aleksandr RUS, SIBIRTSEV Ilia RUS, SCHWARZ Sven GER 800 freestyle menMedal Ceremony LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan Day 4 06/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto
(L to R) GERMANY HEIMRATH Magdalena GER, MAERTENS Lukas GER, ARMBRUSTER Luca Nik GER, TOBEHN Maya GER 4×100 medley relay mixed Medal Ceremony LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan Day 4 06/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto
(L to R) NEVMOVENKO Polina RUS, GOSE Isabel Marie GER, TOBEHN Maya GER 200 freestyle women Medal Ceremony LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan Day 4 06/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto
GOSE Isabel Marie GER 400 freestyle women final LEN European Swimming Junior Championships 2019 Aquatic Palace Kazan Day2 04/07/2019 Photo G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto
