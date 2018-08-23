Jr Pan Pacs Coach Sarah Weitze Holman Resigns From SwimMAC Job

U.S. Junior Pan Pacs assistant coach Sarah Weitze Holman has resigned from her coaching position at SwimMAC Carolina.

Holman is currently in Fiji coaching the Junior Pan Pacs team, but did confirm to SwimSwam before the meet that she has resigned from her job with SwimMAC. Holman said she was still weighing her next steps in coaching, but that her main focus for the moment was on coaching the Junior Pan Pacs team.

Holman is still listed on the SwimMAC website’s coaching page as of Thursday morning. We’ve reached out to the club for more information but haven’t yet received a response.

Currently, Holman is one of four coaches on for Team USA’s boys team at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Holman is the group coach for Tim Connery, the SwimMAC IMer who made Junior Pan Pacs through his swims at U.S. Nationals last month. The Junior Pan Pac meet started today and will run through Monday, August 27 in Suva, Fiji.