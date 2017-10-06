Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen Cash In On SEA Games Performances

Singaporean athlete Joseph Schooling made history in Rio by earning his nation’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. Claiming the top prize in the men’s 100m butterfly event at the 2016 Games netted the 22-year-old a hefty $753,000 bonus for his efforts, the largest financial bonus for a gold medal in any nation.

The amateur athlete who competes for the University of Texas continues to cash in on his aquatic prowess, as his recent performances at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games garnered him S$31,250  (~$22, 900 USD). At the event hosted at Kuala Lumpur, Schooling struck gold across 6 events, including 3 individual titles and 3 relays.

The Longhorn swimmer wasn’t the only NCAA athlete to reap rewards for his SEA Games efforts. According to Today Online, the Quah siblings also scored big in Malaysia. Quah Zheng Wen, who competes for California, earned the same amount as Schooling, as he also collected 6 titles at the Games. Sister Quah Jing Wen, who is on the Texas A&M roster, also received a significant payday for her performances, taking home S$26,250 (~$19,000 USD).

Of note, the athletes are required to give 20% of their earnings back to their respective national sports associations for training and development.

5 Comments on "Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen Cash In On SEA Games Performances"

2Fat4Speed

Seriously, good for them. I like it when swimmers make money. Moneymaking opportunities are too few in our sport. I think we should celebrate things like this and want more. Having athletes get more financial support gives them a chance to swim longer and afford resources for better training.

35 minutes 39 seconds ago
aviatorfly

This is written like you’re trying to bait angry comments about him making money

25 minutes 57 seconds ago
j pine

Cue the Schooling haters…

24 minutes 50 seconds ago
