John Carroll Men Make History With First-Ever Win Over D1 Opponent, Topping Canisius

John Carroll vs Canisius

Saturday, January 14, 2023

University Heights, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Team Scores Women: Canisius 158, JCU 85 Men: JCU 120.5, Canisius 106.5



Courtesy: JCU Athletics

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — History was made at John Carroll’s Johnson Natatorium.

For the first time in the 48 year history of the men’s swimming & diving program, the Blue Streaks defeated an NCAA Division I school as they bested fellow Jesuit school Canisius of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference 120.5 to 106.5.

The win also marked the Blue Streaks’ first-ever victory over a Jesuit school.

“I’m extremely proud of how our men competed,” Blue Streak head coach Tanner Barton said. “This team victory speaks to their determination, perseverance and speed.”

JCU started the meet off strong with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:33.52) with Liam McDonnell , Jonah Venos , Bryce Liddell , and freshman Daniel Argalious .

The Blue Streaks also picked up 1-2-3 finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke during the meet.

Argalious (21.55) led the way in the freestyle race, while Michael Heller (21.96) and Owen Holm (22.16) trailed right behind. McDonnell (53.20) earned the gold in the backstroke, followed by Luke Novak (53.91) and Jonathan Simoes (55.10).

McDonnell also won the 100 butterfly (49.41).

As the meet was winding down, Jake Farr and Venos picked up key wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectfully. Farr paced the way with a mark of 47.91, with Venos doing the same in his event at 58.97.

John Carroll put the icing on the cake with a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.69) from Liddell, Argalious, Heller, and Holm while besting the second place Canisius team by exactly six seconds.

The final five swimming events (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay) were key, as the Blue Streaks outscored the Golden Griffins 57-36 during the stretch.

The Blue Streaks (5-1) will compete next in Berea against Baldwin Wallace on Friday, January 27. The meet is scheduled to start at 6pm.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The John Carroll women’s swimming & diving team battled against an NCAA Division I opponent in Canisius, but were unable to upend the Golden Griffins as they were defeated 158-85 at the Johnson Natatorium.

The 73 point margin was the second closest loss JCU has ever had against a Division I school.

“The women came together and rallied around one another,” Blue Streak head coach Tanner Barton said. “I’m proud of how well they performed coming off an intense week of training.”

The Blue Streaks, fresh off their week-long training trip to Florida, won the first event of the meet in the 200 medley relay. The team of Maddie Panus , Olivia Goodman , Mairin Dalziel , and Ashley Lynch posted a mark of 1:53.36.

JCU won only one more event the rest of the meet, as Gwyneth Hamilton earned gold in the 50 freestyle (24.93).

John Carroll had four second place finishes in the individual events, with Goodman in the 1000 freestyle (11:27.56) and 100 butterfly (1:00.90), Lynch in the 200 freestyle (2:02.30), and Hamilton in the 100 freestyle (55.49).

Freshmen Mary Hoffman and Mairin Dalziel each placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:02.65) and 50 freestyle (25.39), respectfully.

During the diving events, Catherine Steinwachs , Sarah Roehrs , and Kathryn Visco each scored team points in the one meter while Steinwachs (228.15) placed second in the three meter. Sarah Hanlon and Visco also scored in the three meter event.

The Blue Streaks concluded the meet with a second place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.16) with Dalziel, Anna Glass , Hamilton, and Kaitlyn Hilty .

JCU (4-2) will be back in the pool on Friday, January 27 as they head to Berea to face Baldwin Wallace at 6pm.

Courtesy: Canisius Athletics

Freshman Lana Janson won all three of her events as the Canisius men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to Ohio for a dual meet against John Carroll Saturday afternoon in collegiate swimming and diving action at the Johnson Natatorium in University Heights, Ohio.

The Golden Griffins defeated the Blue Streaks, 158-85 on the women’s side while the men came up just short with a 120.5-106.5 defeat.

For the men, graduate student Liam O’Connell garnered a top spot in the 200 free, swimming a 1:43:47. O’Connell also earned a first-place finish in the 500 free (4:52:87) and a second-place finish in the 100 free (48:03) events, respectively.

Sophomore Archie Minto earned the top spot in the 100 IM and second in the 100 fly. Minto touched the wall in 1:57:58 in the 200 and 50:12 in the fly events, respectively.

Freshman Joe Cooper also did well for the Griffs, being the first to touch the wall in the 1000 free (10:03:37), and second in the 500 free (4:53:57).

Janson swept her races on the women’s side, with victories in the 200 IM (2:10:28), 100 free (54:10) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06:20).

The relays were also strong for the women’s team as the Griffs earned a victory in the 200 free while finishing second in the 200 medley relay.

In the 200 free relay, freshman Hannah Brainard , sophomore Ashley Allaire , senior Grace Van Buren and junior Jordan O’Connor swam a meet-best 1:41.08 for the top spot.

The pair of freshmen, Emily Blake and Mandy Hill , along with senior Isabel Sapio and sophomore Bailey Wiegand , swam a 1:58:81 in the 200 medley relay.

