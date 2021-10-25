Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jim Bolster on Being 3-Sport NCAA Athlete, Coaching Columbia Men for 38 Years

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jim Bolster, the head coach for the Columbia men’s team (who we recently filmed a Practice + Pancakes with) who is in his 38th season at the helm. Bolster boasts a very athletic background, being 1 of 14 and growing up with access to the Princeton athletic facilities. He was a 4-time letter athlete in swimming, soccer, and lacrosse at Denison University, winning an NCAA DIII title in the 200 fly and going to the NCAA tournament in soccer. He then started competing in triathlons, where he had success for 20+ years as a masters competitor. Bolster speaks on his philosophy on staying active and what that has taught him about coaching along the way.

Ghost
31 minutes ago

Awesome story and interview! Probably the most athletic swim coach I know!

CheddaShredda
19 minutes ago

the goat

