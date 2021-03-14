Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jenks Sectional Day 3: Aiden Hayes Hits 1:58.03 LCM 200 Fly, #13 All-Time 17-18

SPEEDO SECTIONALS – JENKS, OK

  • March 11-14, 2021
  • Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, Jenks, OK
  • LCM (50m)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Results on MeetMobile

On Saturday of the Jenks Sectional meet, 17-year-old Aiden Hayes of Sooner Swim Club clocked another butterfly lifetime best. After shaving a little of his top 100 fly mark on Friday, Hayes turned around on Saturday to win the men’s 200 fly with a 1:58.03. That swim marks a personal best for Hayes by 0.30 seconds, bringing him up to #13 all-time for 17-18 boys.

Springfield Aquatics 17-year-old Kate McCarville continued to win events through the 3rd day of the meet, taking the women’s 200 fly last night. McCarville clocked a 2:13.61, coming in just off her personal best of 2:13.16. Teammate Aubree Brouwer, also 17, won the women’s 100 breast with a 1:09.81. That time also comes in just of Brouwer’s personal best of 1:09.33.

Luke Barr, a 17-year-old out of iNspire Swim Team, won the men’s 100 breast with a 1:02.93. Barr swam a 1:02.44 in prelims, establishing a new lifetime best, and his first swim under 1:03.

Clayton Shaw Park 16-year-old Anna Moehn won the women’s 400 free with a 4:25.65, marking a massive drop. Moehn entered the meet with a personal best of 4:48:99 in the event. Alec Enyeart, a Tsunami Swim Team of KC 17-year-old, also had a massive lifetime best to win the men’s 400 free. Enyeart swam a 4:01.69, coming in exactly 9 seconds faster than his previous best of 4:10.69.

