Kromo & Korstanje Take Down Dutch 50 Fly National Records

HPC-Testwedstrijd (Dutch National Team Test Event)

  • Saturday, March 13
  • Eindhoven, The Netherlands
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results via KNZB

Dutch national team members participated in test racing this weekend, with the likes of Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Nyls Korstanje clocking surprise national records in Eindhoven.

They both took down the Dutch standards in the women’s and men’s 50m fly, respectively, with Korstanje overtaking his own previous mark while Kromo notched her first record in this speedy event.

First, for Korstanje, the NC State Wolfpack member fired off a time of 23.20, a swift result that erased his own previous lifetime best of 23.32. He now enters the upper echelon of top male performers in this event this season, checking in as the 5th fastest performer in the world.

2020-2021 LCM Men 50 Fly

OlegRUS
Kostin
10/29
22.82
2Szebasztian
Szabo		HUN22.9612/09
3Andrei
Minakov		RUS23.0510/28
4Josif
Miladinov		BUL23.0812/19
5Thomas
Ceccon		ITA23.2212/19
As for Kromo, the multi-Olympic medalist threw down a lifetime best of 25.24 this weekend, a 50m fly time which outperformed the previous national record of 25.28 Marleen Veldhuis logged back in 2009.

Post-race, Kromo said, “It was not really unexpected, but it was surprising. I had been near it for a while. I am very happy with it.”

She was already ranked #2 in the world by way of her previous season-best of 25.32 from Rotterdam last December, but now she ties French woman Melanie Henique as the top performer in the world.

2020-2021 LCM Women 50 Fly

MelanieFRA
Henique
12/11
25.24
2Ranomi
Kromowidjojo		NED25.3212/06
3Emilie
Beckmann		DEN25.5003/05
4Marie
Wattel		FRA25.5102/13
5Rikako
Ikee		JPN25.7702/21
