Kromo & Korstanje Take Down Dutch 50 Fly National Records

HPC-Testwedstrijd (Dutch National Team Test Event)

Saturday, March 13

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

LCM (50m)

Results via KNZB

Dutch national team members participated in test racing this weekend, with the likes of Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Nyls Korstanje clocking surprise national records in Eindhoven.

They both took down the Dutch standards in the women’s and men’s 50m fly, respectively, with Korstanje overtaking his own previous mark while Kromo notched her first record in this speedy event.

First, for Korstanje, the NC State Wolfpack member fired off a time of 23.20, a swift result that erased his own previous lifetime best of 23.32. He now enters the upper echelon of top male performers in this event this season, checking in as the 5th fastest performer in the world.

As for Kromo, the multi-Olympic medalist threw down a lifetime best of 25.24 this weekend, a 50m fly time which outperformed the previous national record of 25.28 Marleen Veldhuis logged back in 2009.