Jayhawk Women Dominate Kansas Double Dual, Lindenwood Men Top South Dakota

2022 Kansas Double Dual

October 21-22, 2022

Lawrence, Kansas

SCY (25 yards)

Final Scores: Women: Kansas 262.5, South Dakota 71.5 Women: Kansas 280, Lindenwood 90 Men: Lindenwood 249, South Dakota 101



Courtesy: Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas won day two of the Kansas Double Dual with a score of 262.5-71.5, handling South Dakota and Lindenwood. Before the event, Kansas swim and dive honored the five seniors for what they have done for the program. The five seniors are Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney. Kansas started in the water in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a team of Claudia Dougan, Looney, Claire Hyatt and Dewi Blose, leading the way with a time of 1:35.93. Next in the 400 yard individual medley event, Lessing took the top spot with a time of 4:34.32. For the 100 yard freestyle, Dougan edged out the competition, finishing the race in 51.98 seconds. Turning to the 200 yard backstroke, sophomore Lesli Sisung took home the event, edging out the competition with a time of 2:05.75. Freshman Lydia Lafferty paced the way in. the 100 yard butterfly, finishing the race in 55.73 seconds.

“I thought today we came out a little bit stronger than yesterday, which is a good sign because for championship meets, you have prelims and finals. So, last night was kind of like finals in the evening and prelims in the morning. I thought for a morning racing opportunity, it was really good. It was a good weekend overall. We’re in a good spot, and so for October, we’re really happy with where the team is, and we are excited for the next phase of training and for the next meet coming up in November. Each meet we’re getting a little better, which is what we want.” HEAD COACH CLARK CAMPBELL

In the 500 yard freestyle, sophomore Addi Barnes outlasted the competition, recording a time of 5:06.82. To end the Kansas Double Dual, the relay team of Dougan, Looney, Ellie Wehrmann and Maggie Moore outpaced the competition in the 400 yard freestyle relay event with a time of 3:31.52. In the diving portion of the double dual, freshman Lize van Leewuen tied for first-place with a score of 281.55. Leeuwen already qualified for the NCAA Zone Cut Three Meter diving event last night. The Jayhawks will return to action Nov. 5th at 1 p.m. CT, when the team will host Nebraska in Robinson Natatorium.

Courtesy: Lindenwood Athletics

The Lindenwood swimming and diving squads wrapped up the double’s duals against Kansas and South Dakota with the men picking up a dominant 249-101 win over the Coyotes.

MEN’S OVERVIEW

The Men’s squad picked up a dominant win over South Dakota, 249-101.

MEN’S TOP PERFORMERS

– Vincent Jaworski placed first in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:47.69, 10 seconds ahead of the second place finisher Adam Sczerba.

– Radostin Krastev and Patryk Winiatowski took 1-2 in the 200 yard freestyle.

– Elliott Irwin compiled a time of 51.74 in the 100 yard backstroke goof for first place.

– Mattia Giurgevich took fist in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 57.36

– Irwin took first in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 20.89

– David Molina Fregenal took home the 1 meter and 3 meter diving crown for the second week in a row.

– Irwin set the Robinson Natatorium record in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 48.47.

WOMEN’S OVERVIEW

The women’s squad fell in both matchups to Kansas and South Dakota.

WOMEN’S TOP PERFORMERS

– Elle Christie tied for first in the 1 meter diving competition with a score of 281.55.

– Christie finished second in the 3 meter diving competition.

– Stephanie Marks finished second in the 100 yard backstroke as well as the 200 yard medley relay

Courtesy: South Dakota Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kansas – South Dakota had five victories and 24 top three finishes during the two-day double dual against Kansas and Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday inside the Robinson Natatorium on the Kansas campus.

The Coyote women were paced by freshmen Taylor Buhr and Camilla Brogger-Andersen while the men’s team won two of the four relays contested in its dual against Summit League newcomer Lindenwood.

Buhr, from Bettendorf, Iowa, kept her strong season going by winning the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke for the second straight meet. She posted times of 1:05.60 in the 100 breast and 2:23.51 in the 200 breast.

Brogger-Andersen, who hails from Aalborg, Denmark, won the 1000 free in 10:31.44 and moved into sixth on the Coyote Top 10 chart. She also placed third in the 500 free in 5:11.31.

Fifth-year senior Cassie Ketterling had a hand in a pair of runner-up finishes as she touched the wall in 2:09.11 in the 200 IM and anchored the 400 free relay quartet, that included Emily Kahn , Skyler Leverenz and Tatum O’Shea , that was second in 3:33.50.

Ketterling was third in the 100 fly in 57.40 and swam on a pair of third-place relays, the 200 free and 200 medley.

The 200 free foursome that clocked 1:38.36 was Kahn, Christina Spomer , Buhr and Ketterling while the 200 medley relay quartet of O’Shea, Buhr, Ketterling and Kahn clocked 1:47.56.

Zachary Kopp and Mack Sathre , a pair of seniors, helped the men’s team win both of its relays, the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Adam Fisher and Jack Berdahl swam on the 200 medley winning foursome while Brennon Conner and Alec Thomas were members of the 200 free relay quartet.

Kopp was second in the 50 free (21.29), Berdahl second in the 100 breast (57.72) while Aidan Gantenbein placed second in the 100 back (51.80).

Thomas, a fifth-year senior, was second in the 100 free in 46.89 while placing third in the 200 free (1:45.0) and 50 free (21.65).

Gantenbein added a third in the 200 back in 1:54.26 while also placing third for the men were Sathre in the 100 free (47.33), Berdahl in the 200 breast (2:09.52) and Fisher in the 100 back (52.06).