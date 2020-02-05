Jason Lezak Joins Coaching Staff at Mater Dei High School

U.S. Olympic hero and general manager of the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League Jason Lezak has joined the coaching staff at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. According to Dan Albano of the OC Register, there he will serve as a part-time assistant coach for a program led by head coach Ken Dory, who was Lezak’s high school coach at Irvine High School.

Mater Dei, a Catholic co-ed school with an enrollment of over 2,100 students, is the largest non-public school west of Chicago. Last season, the Mater Dei girls finished 3rd at the CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, while the boys didn’t score. Dory has been the head boys coach at Mater Dei since 2013, while the girls team is lead by 2nd-year head coach Kelly Dullard. Lezak will be working with both the boys and girls programs.

The 44-year old Lezak is an 8-time Olympic medalist, including 4 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals. All but 1 of those bronze medals (2008 – 100 free) were won as part of American relays, including his best-known performance at the Beijing Olympics to run down the French and preserve Michael Phelps’ bid for a record 8 Olympic gold medals. That swim was the fastest relay split in history.

More recently, Lezak last season was the general manager for the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League, one of 8 teams to participate in the league’s inaugural season.