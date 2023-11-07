Jared Rabadam Sends 2024 Commitment to Lehigh University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Ohio high school state finalist, Jared Rabadam has announced his college decision for next fall, committing to swim at Lehigh University. Rabadam is currently a senior at Upper Arlington High School and swims club with the Upper Arlington Swim Club.

“I’m incredibly grateful to announce my verbal commitment to Lehigh University! I want to thank my coaches, family, and teammates for their unwavering support. GO MOUNTAIN HAWKS!! 🦅🦅”‘

At the 2023 OHSAA Division I Swimming and Diving State Championships held last February, Rabadam finished in the B-finals of the 200 free and narrowly missed qualifying for finals in the 100 free. In the 200, he finished 9in 1:42.93 to take fourteenth overall. He was just a few tenths of a second off of earning a B-finals appearance in the 100, with his time of 47.39 taking ninetieth in prelims.

Over the summer Rabadam traveled to San Antonio to compete at the Futures Championships meet. He competed in three events at the meet: the 50 free (24.76), 100 free (54.62), and 200 free (2:01.05).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.32

100 free – 46.94

200 free – 1:41.68

Rabadam will be joining a Mountain Hawks team looking to build off of a 2023 season that finished with a sixth place finish out of ten teams at the Patriot League Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led at the meet by sprinter Tim Norris, who was an A-finalist in the 50 free and B-finalist in both the 100 free and 200 free. Norris will be a senior during Rabadam’s freshman year.

Joining Rabadam in Lehigh’s sprint group next year will be Chase Bearley. The pair have nearly identical times in the 50 and 100, while Rabadam has the lead in the 200 currently.

