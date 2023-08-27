Japan’s Nagaoka, New Zealand’s Harland Joining Stanford Men in 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stanford has secured a pair of international commitments on the men’s side for the Cardinal’s class of 2028.

Japan’s Go Nagaoka and New Zealand’s Finn Harland will both join Stanford’s squad under fifth-year head coach Dan Schemmel beginning next fall.

Nagaoka is a breaststroke specialist who owns best times of 29.14/1:00.00/2:09.71 in short course and 35.98/1:03.20/2:15.53 in long course. He’s expected to be the second-best breaststroker in his class behind No. 11 recruit Daniel Li, who committed to the Cardinal earlier this week.

Nagaoka’s best converted 100 breast time is a few seconds away from NCAA scoring territory while his best 200 converted 200 breast time is about six seconds shy.

Nagaoka’s Best Times (SCM)

50 Breast – 29.14

100 Breast – 1:00.00

200 Breast – 2:09.71

Nagaoka’s Best Times (LCM)

50 Breast – 35.98

100 Breast – 1:03.20

200 Breast – 2:15.53

Nagaoka’s Best Converted SCY Times (From SCM)

50 Breast – 26.56

100 Breast – 54.99

200 Breast – 1:58.58

Harland is a backstroke and freestyle specialist who is slated to represent New Zealand at the World Junior Championships two weeks from now in Israel. His best converted 100 back and 100 free times are about five seconds away from NCAA scoring territory.

Harland’s Best Times (SCM)

50 Back – 25.56

100 Back – 55.20

200 Back – 2:02.27

50 Free – 24.14

100 Free – 51.72

200 Free – 1:56.64

Harland’s Best Times (LCM)

50 Back – 25.67

100 Back – 55.33

200 Back – 2:06.43

50 Free – 23.53

100 Free – 51.00

200 Free – 1:52.87

Harland’s Best Converted SCY Times (From SCM)

50 Back – 23.00

100 Back – 50.04

200 Back – 1:50.00

50 Free – 21.94

100 Free – 46.83

200 Free – 1:45.77

Nagaoka and Harland join Li and Abram Meuller in Stanford’s anticipated graduating class of 2028. The Cardinal men placed 8th at the 2023 NCAA Championships last season with 143.5 points. By the time they arrive at Stanford next fall, the Pac-12 may no longer exist after eight schools left the conference this summer.

