11 Daniel Li, Top 100 Breaststroker in Class of 2024, Commits to Stanford

Daniel Li, the fastest 100 yard breaststroker and top remaining uncommitted swimmer in the boys’ class of 2024, has announced his commitment to Stanford. Li was ranked as the #11 recruit in the class in SwimSwam’s re-ranks from June.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Stanford University. It is a huge honor to be able to continue my swim and educational career at one of the top universities in the county. I would like to thank my coaches, especially Coach Andrew (Nguyen), Hector (Jimenez), Jeff (Julian), and Kristine (Quance Julian) for helping me get this far in my career. I would also like to thank my family for supporting me throughout the years. Finally, I would like to thank Coach Dan and Coach Neil for offering me this special opportunity to swim at the Farm. Go Card!!!! 🌲🌲”

Li is a native of Southern California, where he trains with Rose Bowl Aquatics and attends San Marino High School.

Li’s 52.43 in the 100 yard breaststroke is faster than any other rising high school junior has been. The time would have time him with Arizona’s Ryan Purdy as 12th-best in the Pac-12 last season; it would have been 3rd-best on Stanford’s squad behind Ron Polonsky (Sophomore, 51.14) and Zhier Fan (freshman, 51.97).

Li is the defending California High School State Champion in the 100 yard breaststroke, swimming 52.83 in May. His best time of 52.43 at the CIF Southern Section Division 2 Championships set a new Section Record in the event.

He also finished 3rd at the state meet in the 200 IM in 1:47.60.

Best Times in Yards/LCM:

100 breast – 52.43/1:01.90

200 breast – 1:55.08/2:14.15

200 IM – 1:47.60/2:07.78

400 IM – 3:54.12/4:39.52

200 free – 1:38.16/1:53.89

500 free – 4:30.33/4:10.80

Li has the kind of versatility that used to be rare in top breaststrokers but that is becoming more-and-more common. He’s also a very good long course swimmer, having finished 7th in the 100 breaststroke at the 2023 Speedo Junior National Championships.

This is the second-straight season in which Rose Bowl Aquatics has produced the top-ranked recruit in the state of California, and the second-straight season in which that recruit has gone to Stanford: double legacy Rex Maurer will precede his teammate by a year on The Farm.

If Li continues his progression, he’ll be an immediate contender as a freshman for conference titles for Stanford – though it’s not totally clear yet what conference that will be in. He’s also tracking toward the 51.90 that it took to earn an NCAA Invite last season.

Li’s progression, 100 breaststroke:

9th grade – 57.16

10th grade – 53.79

11th grade – 52.43

Li’s progression, 200 breaststroke:

9th grade – 2:06.16

10th grade – 1:57.48

11th grade – 1:55.08

Li exploded coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. After not racing for more than a year, he returned to the pool as one of the best breaststrokers in his class, and by his sophomore and junior years had really found his groove.

Stanford swimmers are usually among the last of the elite recruits to announce their commitments, though those commitments are often made much earlier. So far, the Cardinal men have received verbals from Wisconsinite Abram Mueller (52.98/1:57.27 yards breaststrokes), Japan’s Go Nagaoka (1:03.20/2:15.3 long course breaststrokes), and New Zealand’s Finn Harland (51.00 free/55.33 backstroke in long course).

The Cardinal are clearly hitting breaststrokers hard in the group after a class of 2023 that had everything-but. That class of 2023 features Henry McFadden, Rex Maurer, Ethan Harrington, and Gibson Holmes, all of whom project as NCAA qualifiers as freshmen, with McFadden and Maurer already projecting to score NCAA points.

