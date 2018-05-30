Japan Brings Heavy Arsenal To Battle China At 2018 Asian Games

In addition to the line-up being named for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, the Japanese Swimming Federation also revealed its roster selections for the 2018 Asian Games taking place in Indonesia beginning August 18th. With most of the Pan Pac roster also named to the Asian Games, Japan’s elite swimmers will jump from one international competition to the next with little training time in between.

The Asian Games take place every 4 years and is taken very seriously by the athletes involved. Swimming is just one of nearly 50 sports contested over the 2-week affair, with big guns China and Japan duking it out the entire time. At the 2014 edition of the Games, the 2 nations set themselves apart from the competition big-time in the medal table, with China collecting 47 overall to Japan’s close 46. In terms of golds, however, China snagged an impressive 22 to Japan’s 12.

Additionally of note, since the inception of the MVP award across all sports at the quadrennial event back in 1998, a swimmer has won it 3 times, including Kosuke Kitajima in 2002, Park Tae Hwan in 2006 and Kosuke Hagino in 2014.

2014 Asian Games gold medalist Junya Koga was originally named to his nation’s roster for the 2018 but has been removed due to a positive doping test, as reported earlier this month.

Translation assistance provided by Rebecca Nishikawa- Roy.

Men

Freestyle

Katsumi Nakamura

Shunichi Nakao

Katsuhiro Matsumoto

Naito Ehara

Shogo Takeda

Kohei Yamamoto

Ayatsugu Hirai

Kosuke Hagino

Backstroke

Ryosuke Irie

Masaki Kaneko

Keita Sunama

Breaststroke

Yasuhiro Koseki

Ippei Watanabe

Butterfly

Yuki Kobori

Nao Horomura

Daiya Seto

IM

Relay-Only

Shinri Shioura

Juran Mizohata

Reo Sakata

Women

Freestyle

Rikako Ikee

Mayuka Yamamoto

Chihiro Igarashi

Waka Kobori

Yukimi Moriyama

Backstroke

Anna Konishi

Natsumi Sakai

Sayaka Akase

Breaststroke

Reona Aoki

Satomi Suzuko

Kanako Watanabe

Butterfly

Ai Souma

Sachi Mochida

Suzuka Hasegawa

IM

Yui Ohashi

Miho Teramoto

Sakiko Shimizu

Relay-Only

Rio Shirai