James Guy Among New Signees With The London Roar ISL Roster

The London Roar are among the second set of teams announcing their official rosters at the International Swimming League press conference.

London Roar has progressively been sharing of many of the team’s members for ISL’s inaugural season.

Here is London Roar’s current roster:

Each team has a maximum of 28 athletes, and the London Roar has 30 signed athletes currently, which exceeds by 2 athletes the limit imposed by the ISL. Big names include the Campbell sisters, Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte, and Danish star Jeanette Ottesen.

When it comes to the represented nations on the team, Australia has the highest number of signees, followed by Great Britain.

Many of the signees, including Guy, Scott, Chalmers, McEvoy, and the Campbell sisters all well represent the sprint free events. Likewise, breaststroke world record-holder Peaty will be a major asset in the breaststroke events.

Coming on the London Roar and covering the 200s and 400s are Australian middle distance freestyler Elijah Winnington, fly/IMer Vini Lanza, and IMer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor. Canadian record-holder Sydney Pickrem will also be valuable with her 4-event discipline in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM.

With many events to aid the London Roar, Spaniard Mireia Belmonte comes in with an event repertoire ranging from the 200 fly to the 400 free and 400 IM. Brit James Guy has also proven himself to be valuable in the 200/400 free as well as a great relay-flyer.

Australian Minna Atherton will have a great opportunity to establish herself as an international senior swimmer with the London Roar. Atherton, a world junior record-holder, is an accomplished backstroker who will be an asset for the 50-200 backstroke events and relays.

Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule: