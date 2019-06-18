Annunciate Le Altre Squadre ISL: I Componenti Di LA Current E New York Breakers

Dopo aver scoperto le squadre DC Trident, Cali Condors, Aqua Centurions ed Energy Standard, la ISL ha annunciato oggi le altre squadre che comporranno la prima stagione.
LA CURRENT
- Kathleen Baker
- Amy Bilquist
- Michael Chadwick
- Dylan Carter
- Jhennifer Conceição
- Jack Conger
- Ella Eastin
- Béryl Gastaldello
- Margo Geer
- Matt Grevers
- Ryan Held
- Chase Kalisz
- Annie Lazor
- Will Licon
- Felipe Lima
- Katie McLaughlin
- Andi Murez
- Ryan Murphy
- Farida Osman
- Blake Pieroni
- Josh Prenot
- Andrew Seliskar
- Tom Shields
- Leah Smith
- Kendyl Stewart
- Aly Tetzloff
NEW YORK BREAKERS
- Michael Andrew
- Haley Black
- Marcelo Chierighini
- Mark Darragh
- João de Lucca
- Ali DeLoof
- Catie DeLoof
- Gabby DeLoof
- Emily Escobedo
- Reva Foos
- Jonathan Gomez
- Lara Grangeon
- Marco Koch
- Marius Kusch
- Breeja Larson
- Clyde Lewis
- Jack McLoughlin
- Lia Neal
- Emily Overholt
- Jacob Pebley
- Christoper Reid
- Pedro Spajari
- Brad Tandy
- Alys Thomas
- Markus Thormeyer
- Madison Wilson
ISL STAGIONE 2019
- 4-5 Ottobre 2019 – Natatorium Campus IUPUI, Indianapolis
- 12-13 Ottobre – Piscina Felice Scandone – Napoli
- 18-9 Ottobre – LISD Aquatic Center – Luisville, Texas
- 26-27 Ottobre, DUNA ARENA, Budapest
- 15-16 Novembre – Natatorium Eppley recreation Center – Maryland
- 23-24 Novembre – London Aquatics Centre, Londra
- 19-20 Dicembre – Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas
