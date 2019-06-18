Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Annunciate Le Altre Squadre ISL: I Componenti Di LA Current E New York Breakers

Dopo aver scoperto le squadre DC Trident, Cali Condors,  Aqua Centurions ed Energy Standard, la ISL ha annunciato oggi le altre squadre che comporranno la prima stagione.

LA CURRENT

NEW YORK BREAKERS

APPROFONDIMENTI

ISL STAGIONE 2019

  • 4-5 Ottobre 2019 – Natatorium Campus IUPUI, Indianapolis
  • 12-13 Ottobre – Piscina Felice Scandone – Napoli
  • 18-9 Ottobre – LISD Aquatic Center – Luisville, Texas
  • 26-27 Ottobre, DUNA ARENA, Budapest
  • 15-16 Novembre – Natatorium Eppley recreation Center – Maryland
  • 23-24 Novembre – London Aquatics Centre, Londra
  • 19-20 Dicembre – Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas

