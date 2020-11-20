Jaehoon Yang Jumps On Korean Record-Breaking Train In 50 Free

2020 KOREAN NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

Another day at the 2020 Korean National Team Trials brought another national record, but this time it was Jaehoon Yang‘s turn to alter the history books.

Competing in the men’s 50m free, Jaehoon produced a winning mark of 22.16 to not only stand atop the podium and secure his spot on the national team but to establish a new Korean standard.

After hitting a morning swim of 22.31 to claim the top seed in a time already within .10 of his own Korean record of 22.26, Jaehoon found a way to slice off another .15 to get to the wall in 22.16. His previous record was set at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships where the 22-year-old placed 19th out of the heats.

Inching closer to the 22-second barrier, Jaehoon’s 22.16 time here now ranks the Korean as the 9th fastest performer ever in Asia.

Of note, 17-year-old freestyle phenom Hwang Sun Woo was also in tonight’s 50m free race, posting a time of 22.62 for bronze. That was after he clocked a morning swim of 22.50 for a new best time. Hwang already broke ground here in Gimcheon with a 48.25 national record-setting 100m free and stellar 1:45.92 200m free.

Hwang’s 22.50 morning time renders the high schooler as Korea’s 3rd fastest 50m freestyle performer all-time.