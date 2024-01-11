Jack Hoagland Stays Undefeated in 1000 Free, Danny Kovac Makes SMU Debut in Loss to UNC

UNC vs. SMU vs. UNCA

Jan. 9, 2024

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: UNC 184, No. 22 SMU 114 Women: No. 15 UNC 211, UNCA 83



SMU graduate student Jack Hoagland stayed undefeated in the 1000-yard freestyle this season with a victory in 9:07.53 against North Carolina on Tuesday, but the Tar Heel men prevailed in the overall team scoring by a 184-114 margin.

It was the third 1000 free victory for Hoagland this season after he triumphed at a pair of dual meets in October, where he logged an 8:55.63 that ranks ninth in the NCAA this season. Last year at Notre Dame, he placed 5th in the 1650 free (14:38.64) at NCAAs.

Hoagland also won the 200 backstroke with a season-best 1:47.23 and split 44.12 on the Mustangs’ 400 free relay (2:58.50) that placed 2nd behind UNC (2:58.19).

In his debut for SMU, Danny Kovac earned runner-up finishes in the 100 fly (48.37) behind UNC’s Boyd Poelke (47.37) and 200 fly (1:48.00) behind UNC’s Sebastian Lunak. The graduate transfer from Missouri also helped the Mustangs’ 200 medley relay place 3rd (1:27.50) behind two Tar Heels relays with a 21.37 fly split and led off their 400 free relay ‘B’ team with a 45.68. Kovac’s personal-best butterfly times are 44.66 and 1:40.78 from 2021 while his best 100 free time is 42.72 from 2020.

UNC freshman Ben Delmar swept both breaststroke events (54.47/1:57.35) ahead of SMU’s Colin Feehery (55.65/2:03.56). Patrick Hussey also record multiple individuals wins for the Tar Heels, taking the 200 free (1:37.53) and 50 free (20.23) titles while also leading off their victorious 400 free relay (2:58.19) with a 44.84 — faster than the winning time in the individual event by SMU’s Christopher Mykkanen (45.08).

UNC junior Walker Davis led off the Tar Heels’ victorious 200 medley relay (1:27.50) with a 21.79 50 back before going on to dominate the 100 back individually with a winning time of 47.79. UNC ended up claiming 11 of 16 competitions in total on the men’s side.

SMU is off for the rest of the month before turning for a dual meet at Texas A&M on Feb. 2. Next season, the Mustangs will be in the same conference as UNC after they jump to the ACC this summer.

Women’s Recap

The women’s matchup between UNC and UNC-Asheville was considerably more lopsided as the Tar Heel women won all 16 events, including podium sweeps in 14 of them.

UNC juniors Skyler Smith and Greer Pattison continued their strong junior seasons with impressive performances. Smith triumphed in the 100 breast (1:00.59), just about a second off her season-best 59.32 that ranks 16th in the NCAA this season. She also tied for 1st in the 100 breast (2:13.88) along with senior teammate Katja Pavicevic and split 27.08 swimming breaststroke on the Tar Heels’ victorious 200 medley relay (1:38.49). Smith placed 12th in the 100 breast (58.94) at NCAAs last year.

Pattison claimed the 100 back crown in 53.38, just over a second off her season-best 51.97 that also ranks 16th in the NCAA this season. She was close to NCAA scoring range last season as a sophomore, placing 19th in the 100 back (51.96). Pattison also contributed a 24.76 50 back leadoff on the Tar Heels’ 200 medley relay.

UNC senior Ellie VanNote picked up multiple individual wins in the 100 fly (55.24) and 200 fly (1:59.44) while also splitting 24.37 on the fly leg of the aforementioned 200 medley relay. Delaney Carlton, a graduate transfer from UNC Asheville, anchored that 200 medley relay in 22.28 and won the 100 free in 49.81.

Tar Heels sophomore Lily Reader secured a 10-second victory in the 1000 free (10:07.94). Her season-best 9:52.28 ranks 44th in NCAA this season.

UNC freshman Samantha Armand nearly hit a new lifetime best in the 200 IM during her win in 2:01.64. Her personal best sits at 2:01.28 from March. Georgia Nel (200 free – 1:49.91), Alexandra White (50 free – 23.46), and Aislin Farris (500 free – 4:58.32) also came away with individual victories for the Tar Heels in their 211-83 win against UNC Asheville.

“It was a great learning experience to travel and compete at Chapel Hill today,” UNC Asheville head coach Elizabeth Lykins said. “The team remained positive in their events and continued cheering for one another as everyone works toward perfecting our race and dive strategies for conference championships.”

The Bulldog women (7-2, 2-0 ASUN) visit South Carolina for a double dual meet against Duke and the Gamecocks on Jan. 20.