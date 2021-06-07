Ivan Kurakin on Making Wave I a Week Ago to Winning It

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman (GER), 2009

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (USA), 2008

World Junior Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (AUS)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79

Wave I Cut: 3:57.29

Wave II Cut: 3:54.21

Podium

For the first time at the Wave I meet, the B final winner posted the fastest time in the field. Eli Shoyat blew away his previous best, and roared out to a lead over the rest of the B final. He touched in 3:55.75, touching as the only swimmer in the event at this meet to break 3:56.

The two swimmers who will be advancing are Triton Aquatic Club 21-year-old Ivan Kurakin, who also earned the top seed in prelims this morning, and Sandpipers’ Brice Barrieault, who was swimming down in lane 8. Kurakin was in the lead essentially from start to finish, and although it looked like he would get caught on the 2nd-to-last 50, he managed to kick it into gear on the final length, and touch first.