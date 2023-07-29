Italy Winds Up On Top Of 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival Medal Table

2023 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

The 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival concluded from Maribor, Slovenia with the nation of Italy topping the overall swimming medal table.

Italy snagged 18 pieces of hardware in all, including 7 golds, 4 silvers and 7 bronze medals. Romania was next in line with 5 golds while Great Britain rounded out the top 3 performing nations with 4 golds. Germany also reaped 4 golds but its total of 9 rendered it the 4th place finisher.

The final night of action saw Theodora Taylor nab the top spot in the girls’ 50m freestyle for Great Britain. The teen touched in a time of 25.54 to get the edge over Sweden’s Frida Haellkvis who settled for silver in 25.63. Dutch swimmer Rosalie Reef also landed on the podium, hitting 26.05 for the bronze.

Taylor’s result represents a new lifetime best, rendering her the 26th-swiftest British performer in history in the process.

Taylor also raced the girls’ 100m breaststroke earlier in the session, producing a time of 1:09.77 to earn the silver. Taking the event was Spain’s Nayara Pineda Lopez who clocked a time of 1:08.88 while Norwegian athlete Karen Klepp placed 3rd in 1:09.94.

All told, Taylor is taking home four medals. In addition to these final dinvidiaul events, she also claimed silvers in the girls’ 4x100m medley relay and mixed 4x100m free relay.

For Italy, Carlos D’Ambrosio gave his nation silver in the boys’ 200m freestyle in a time of 1:50.35. Getting ahead of the Italian was Sander Soerensen who notched gold in 1:50.05.

D’Ambrosio’s silver paired with his 100m free giold and also the mixed 4x100m free relay gold to which he contributed.

We reported how Amelie Blocksidge produced a new British Age Record for 14-year-olds en route to winning the 800m free. Her time of 8:32.65 is a new personal best and good enough for gold.