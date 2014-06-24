Italy Adds Three More Athletes To European Junior Squad

The Italian Swimming Federation announced that they would be adding three more athletes to their squad of 31 which is set to compete at the European Junior Championships in Dordrecht from July 9th-13th, 2014.

Matteo Masiero, Andrea Manzi and Francesco Peron have had their names added to the squad. Currently Masiero ranks 23rd in Europe in the 100 butterfly for 17-18 year olds having posted a 55.00. Manzi is currently ranked 40th in the 400 freestyle with a 3:59.34 and 41st in the 1500 freestyle with a 15:53.53. Peron is currently ranked 28th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:52.01 and 30th in the 200 IM with a 2:06.25.

The federation left the selection criteria open to include additional athletes if the Youth Director and committee saw fit.

