Italians Manzi, Taddeucci Win Barcelona Leg of LEN Open Water Cup

Courtesy: LEN Media

Italy’s Andrea Manzi and Gineuba Taddeucci won the respective races in the third leg of the LEN Open Water Cup held in Barcelona. Manzi won a thrilling race by 0.2 seconds.

Medalists

Men

1. Andrea Manzi (ITA) 1:53:16.40, 2. Matej Kozubek (CZE) 1:53:16.60, 3. Pol Gil Tarazona (ESP) 1:53:38.50

Women

1. Gineuba Taddeucci (ITA) 2:04:30.15, 2. Silvia Ciccarella (ITA) 2:04:32.65, 3. Ellen Olsson (SWE) 2:04:40.15

Italy enjoyed a great day in the bay of Barcelona where a grand open water festival took place on Saturday with plenty of competitions for age-group swimmers and amateurs from early morning, with the LEN Open Water Cup races highlighting the end of the event.

The men’s meet couldn’t have been any more thrilling, only 0.2seconds separated the winner from the runner-up, Andrea Manzi just out-touched Czech Matej Kozubek at the end. For the delight of the home crowd, Spain’s Pol Gil Tarazona was the fastest in the second pack to claim the bronze medal.

The women’s race came down to an Italian duel between Gineuba Taddeucci and Silvia Ciccarella, Taddeucci had the better finish and won by a comfortable 2.5sec margin. Sweden’s Ellen Olsson came third here.

The next stage of the series will take place in the beautiful Ohrid Lake in North Macedonia in August.

LEN Open Water Cup – Schedule

Leg 1 – Eilat (ISR) – 31 March

Leg 2 – Brive La Gaillarde (FRA) – 23 May

Leg 3 – Barcelona (ESP) – 29 June

Leg 4 – Ohrid (MKD) – 18 August

Leg 5 – Copenhagen (DEN, 6km) – 31 August