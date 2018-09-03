Italian Sprinter Silvia Di Pietro Makes Her Comeback to the Pool

Italian record holder Silvia Di Pietro has made her return to the pool after suffering an injury in her patellar tendon.

Before her injury, Di Pietro had breakout performances at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada. She sprinted to a silver medal in the 50 free in an Italian record of 23.90. Di Pietro also won silver in the 400 free relay and bronze in the 200 free relay.

2017 then became a downward spiral for Di Pietro. While preparing for the World Championships in Budapest, Di Pietro had injured her patellar tendon. This would not have been the first time the Italian sprint star had to take time off from an injury. In 2010, Di Pietro had also suffered a shoulder injury that cost a year off from training.

Working with coach Mirko Nozzolillo, Di Pietro began rehabbing after undergoing knee surgery in March 2018. After undergoing surgery, Di Pietro left with determination for the next season.

In late August, Di Pietro took her first dive off the blocks and continues to make her comeback from there. Di Pietro posted on her Instagram today on her progress over the last 5 months and how she continues to push through her recovery.

The caption translates to:

“Short film (divided into 4 MINI VIDEOS) of the last 5 months, from the surgery to the first dive. There is still a long way to go …. thanks to those who have been at my side so far.”