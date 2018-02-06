IPC Announces 6 Fewer Events for Tokyo, Same Number of Athletes as Rio

The International Paralympic Committee announced in late January that competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games will feature six fewer events than that of the 2016 Games, but will host the same number of total athletes.

“For both athletics [track and field] and swimming, we have created programmes that ensure a good cross-section of events for athletes in all classes,” IPC President Andrew Parsons said. “By reducing the number of events in both sports from Rio 2016, we also aim to increase the depth of talent in each field and ensure greater long-term event viability. The addition of mixed gender relays will also enable more countries to participate.”

The following changes will be enacted:

Men’s cut events Women’s cut events Men’s added events Women’s added events 50FS S1, S6, S8, S12 200FS S2, S3 100BRS SB12 100BF S14 100FS S7, S9, S11, S13 100FS S6, S8, S13 100BF S12, S14 100BRS SB12 50FS S5, S7, S9, S12 50BK S1 100FS S12 100FS S12

The grand total of events now stands at 76 swimming events for men and 67 for women. Additionally, the lineup will include three mixed-gender relays. Two of those are new: a 4x100m freestyle relay for visually impaired athletes and a 4x100m freestyle relay for athletes with an intellectual impairment. Overall, there will 620 slots for para-swimmers at the games (340 for men and 280 for women).

The changes will cause a number of acclaimed swimmers to rethink their events over the next two years. 5-time Paralympic gold medalist Brad Snyder won the S11 100 free in 2016, and household name Ihar Boki took the S13 race. On the women’s side, the United States’ McKenzie Coan won the S7 50 free, and Australia’s Maddison Elliot won the S8 100 free at the Rio Paralympics.