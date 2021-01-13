Iowa HS Finalist Mary Sweetman Verbals to Xavier (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mary Sweetman of Dowling Catholic High School and the Dowling Catholic Riptide has verbally committed to Xavier University for fall 2021.

I am so eXcited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Xavier University. I am blessed to have had the very best teammates, coaches, friends and family supporting me along the way. I cannot wait to be a part of such an incredible team!! LETS GO X🙅🏽

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.28

100 free – 52.20

200 free – 1:52.60

500 free – 5:07.89

Sweetman is a sprint freestyler, with the 100/200 free being her best events. At the last two Iowa HS State Championships, Sweetman finished top 5 in the 100 free and 200 free, and at the 2020 meet this past December, she finished third in the 100. At that meet, she also split a 23.67 on Dowling Catholic’s 200 free relay and a 51.43 on their 400 free relay.

Xavier just graduated their top sprinter, Emily Conners, who led the team in the 50/100/200 free last year (22.9/50.1/1:49.7). At the 2020 Big East Championships, Sweetman would’ve made B-finals in both the 100 and 200 free, and she’s just off of scoring speed in the 50 and 500 free.

Sweetman joins Amy Van Son, Molly Dynda, Maddie Agans, Kiara Anchrum and Alexis Worrall in Xavier’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.