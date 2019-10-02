Iowa Central Brings High Expectations to the Pool in 2019-20

Courtesy: Iowa Central Athletics

The Iowa Central swim program is ready to take that next step.

A year after securing the first national champion and placing in the Top-3 on both the men’s and women’s side of the NJCAA team standings, Joe Plane and the Tritons are anxious to get the 2019-20 season going.

“We return 340 points from nationals from the men and 328 from the women, and that doesn’t include relays,” Plane said. “We have very high expectations for this coming season.”

The roster boasts 32 total swimmers, including 22 for the men and 10 for the women. The Tritons open the year by hosting Iowa Lakes this Friday at the Dodger pool.

“We’ve been working hard early this season,” Plane said. “Iowa Lakes will be a good test to see where we are. We have so many swimmers that I needed to give them all a chance to swim primary events to see what kind of times they can put up. This will be a good marker of how training is going and what we need to continue to focus on in order for us to improve.”

It all starts with defending national champion Emile Lutzeler, as he captured the 50 breaststroke last season at nationals to help Iowa Central to a program-best second place finish overall. The sophomore from South Africa is one of a handful of returning swimmers to the team that competed on the big stage.

At nationals last season, Lutzeler, Marcelo Busch Ataide , Vinicius Molz and Mariano Sosa all scored over 50 points each for the Tritons. Molz was a runner-up in the 1000 freestyle and four Iowa Central relays claimed silver.

Emilie Andrin and Paula Ronda collected three silvers last year at nationals, with Plane being named the women’s national coach of the year after guiding the Tritons to their third consecutive third place showing.

Andrin, Ronda, Eve Berg and Mary Marshall all collected at least 50 points each at the NJCAA meet last season.

“We have many key returning scorers, but also added some important newcomers,” Plane said. “Billy Cruz, Drew Giles, Tjeerd Van Stein and Dalton Hammel on the men’s side, with Shannon Murphy and Magali Mouton on the women’s side are just a few of those we expect a lot out of.”

Plane has found some pieces to the puzzle close to home, as Berg (Bettendorf) and Murphy (Cedar Falls) were Iowa high school standouts. Seven members of the women’s team are in-state with nine on the men’s roster.

The NJCAA National Championships are scheduled for March 4-7 in Fort Pierce, Fla.