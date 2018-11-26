IOC Member, ANOC Official Steps Aside Due To Forgery Allegations

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah has stepped away from his Olympic positions in the wake of forgery allegations.

The IOC Ethics Commission announced the news in a statement this month, noting that Al-Sabah made a “decision to self-suspend” from his positions as an IOC member and as the Chair of the Olympic Solidarity Commission. He was also the president of ANOC and was running unopposed for re-election. Inside the Games reports that the election is now postponed indefinitely. Al-Sabah had also previously been honored by FINA, earning the organization’s highest award, the FINA Order, in 2014.

The 55-year-old Kuwaiti politician has been the president of the Olympic Council of Asia, and will remain in that role, per Inside the Games. Al-Sabah has been accused of creating fake videos that showed corruption among two Kuwaiti government officials. The IOC Ethics Committee statement only refers to the allegations against Al-Sabah as “forgery.”

Inside the Games reports that IOC President Thomas Bach personally asked Al-Sabah to step aside, though Al-Sabah “had initially been believed reluctant to step down before the election” and denies wrongdoing in the forgery case.

Al-Sabah will face a hearing on January 11. Robin Mitchell of Fiji is expected to be elected as ANOC vice president and will take over temporary leadership of the organization, per Inside the Games.