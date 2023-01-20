Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

In SCY Debut, Zalan Sarkany Takes Down 39-Year-Old ASU School Record in 1000 Free

by Riley Overend 5

January 20th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12, Records

Arizona State vs. Stanford

  • Jan. 20, 2023
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center
    • Tempe, Arizona
  • Short-course yards (25 meters)
  • Results on MeetMobile: “Arizona State vs. Stanford”

Arizona State freshman Zalan Sarkany’s first race in short-course yards (SCY) was one to remember on Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old Hungarian distance freestyler wasted no time etching his name into Sun Devils’ history during his first collegiate meet as he blazed a 8:50.56 to take down the oldest school record on the books. Scott Brackett’s mark of 8:57.64 had stood untouched for 39 years since 1984 until Friday’s dual meet against Stanford.

Sarkany’s first official 1000 free ranks as the third-fastest time in the NCAA this season behind David Johnston (8:41.61) and Charlie Clark (8:49.84).

Sarkany’s 1000 Free Splits

Distance Split
100 48.50
200 52.53
300 52.88
400 53.42
500 53.52
600 53.87
700 53.94
800 54.11
900 54.45
1000 53.34
Total 8:50.56

Sarkany picked up a pair of bronze medals in the 800 free and 1500 free at the Hungarian Short Course Championships last November. His time of 14:44.74 in the 1500-meter free converts to a 1650-yard time of 14:39.46, which would have placed 10th at last year’s NCAA Championships. Arizona State hasn’t boasted an All-American in the mile since 2008.

The 1000 free is not contested at NCAAs, but the NCAA record in the event sits at 8:33.93, set by Clark Smith in 2015.

Last summer, Sarkany committed to Arizona State for this spring while the World Championships were taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Sarkany’s big swim on Friday was one of several standout performances by Sun Devils against Stanford. Arizona State men posted the top 200 medley relay time in the nation (1:22.60), fifth-year senior Grant House clocked an NCAA-leading time of 1:31.51 in the 200 free, and French star Leon Marchand dazzled with a 23.10 breast split on the victorious 200 medley relay team, a 51.15 to win the 100 breast, a 1:49.16 to win the 200 breast, and a 1:38.89 to win the 200 IM.

In This Story

thezwimmer
54 minutes ago

might want to check the rankings for the 1000 a second time…

Noah
Reply to  thezwimmer
5 seconds ago

Texas men + Charlie Clark have definitely been 8:50 range or faster this szn

PFA
1 hour ago

From Braden’s Twitter:

Minakov 19.8 fly split *pew*
Marchand 23.1 breast split *pew*
Az St 1:22.60 2medley *pew*
House 1:31.5 200 free *pew*
Sarkany debut breaking a record that has stood for 40 years *pew*
Gretchen Walsh 50.07 100 back *pew*
Marchand 1:49.1 200 breast *pew pew*

Long live dual meets.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  PFA
1 hour ago

@Elon I want credit for a retweet.

Former Big10
1 hour ago

ASU swam fast. Looked to be some long suits

