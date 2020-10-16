Ilya Shymanovich Hits Belarusian Record In 50 Breast For Energy Standard

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1

Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)

Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

While competing as a member of Team Energy Standard, Ilya Shymanovich not only claimed the 50m breaststroke victory, he did it in national record-breaking style.

The 26-year-old Belarusian nailed a lifetime best of 25.64 to beat the stacked field in Budapest, one that included Bralizians Felipe Lima and Felipe Franca Silva. The pair finished with the silver and bronze with respective efforts of 26.06 and 26.27.

As for Shymanovich, his 25.64 effort tonight shaved .13 off of his own Belarusian national record of 25.77, a time he clocked en route to winning World Short Course Championships silver at the 2018 edition of the meet in Hangzhou, China.

Looking at the bigger picture, Shymanovich now moves up the list of all-time performers into slot #6.

Men’s All-Time Top Performers in SCM 50 Breast

RANK TIME PTS ATHLETE NF YOB COMPETITION COUNTRY / DATE 1 25.25WR 1144 VAN DER BURGH Cameron RSA 1988 FINA/Arena Swimming World Cup 2009 GER

14 Nov 2009 2 25.45 1117 SCHOEMAN Roland RSA 1980 FINA/Arena Swimming World Cup 2009 GER

14 Nov 2009 3 25.51 969 MOROZOV Vladimir RUS 1992 European Short Course Swimming Championships 2019 GBR

04 Dec 2019 4 25.62 957 SCOZZOLI Fabio ITA 1988 European Short Course Swimming Championships 2017 DEN

13 Dec 2017 5 25.63 956 FRANCA SILVA Felipe BRA 1987 12th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2014 QAT

07 Dec 2014 6 25.64 Ilya Shymanovich BLR 2020 ISL 7 25.68 950 PRIGODA Kirill RUS 1995 European Short Course Swimming Championships 2017 DEN

13 Dec 2017 8 25.70 948 PEATY Adam GBR 1994 European Short Course Swimming Championships 2017 DEN

13 Dec 2017 9 25.75 942 FINK Nic USA 1993 ISL 2019 Season – Grand Final USA

20 Dec 2019 10 25.80 937 LIMA Felipe BRA 1985 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018 CHN

16 Dec 2018

For the all-time performances list, Shymanovich’s 25.64 ranks 13th fastest.