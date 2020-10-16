Ilya Shymanovich Hits Belarusian Record In 50 Breast For Energy Standard

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1
- Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers
While competing as a member of Team Energy Standard, Ilya Shymanovich not only claimed the 50m breaststroke victory, he did it in national record-breaking style.
The 26-year-old Belarusian nailed a lifetime best of 25.64 to beat the stacked field in Budapest, one that included Bralizians Felipe Lima and Felipe Franca Silva. The pair finished with the silver and bronze with respective efforts of 26.06 and 26.27.
As for Shymanovich, his 25.64 effort tonight shaved .13 off of his own Belarusian national record of 25.77, a time he clocked en route to winning World Short Course Championships silver at the 2018 edition of the meet in Hangzhou, China.
Looking at the bigger picture, Shymanovich now moves up the list of all-time performers into slot #6.
Men’s All-Time Top Performers in SCM 50 Breast
|RANK
|TIME
|PTS
|ATHLETE
|NF
|YOB
|COMPETITION
COUNTRY / DATE
|1
|25.25WR
|1144
|VAN DER BURGH Cameron
|RSA
|1988
|FINA/Arena Swimming World Cup 2009
|GER
14 Nov 2009
|2
|25.45
|1117
|SCHOEMAN Roland
|RSA
|1980
|FINA/Arena Swimming World Cup 2009
|GER
14 Nov 2009
|3
|25.51
|969
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|RUS
|1992
|European Short Course Swimming Championships 2019
|GBR
04 Dec 2019
|4
|25.62
|957
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|ITA
|1988
|European Short Course Swimming Championships 2017
|DEN
13 Dec 2017
|5
|25.63
|956
|FRANCA SILVA Felipe
|BRA
|1987
|12th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2014
|QAT
07 Dec 2014
|6
|25.64
|Ilya Shymanovich
|BLR
|2020 ISL
|7
|25.68
|950
|PRIGODA Kirill
|RUS
|1995
|European Short Course Swimming Championships 2017
|DEN
13 Dec 2017
|8
|25.70
|948
|PEATY Adam
|GBR
|1994
|European Short Course Swimming Championships 2017
|DEN
13 Dec 2017
|9
|25.75
|942
|FINK Nic
|USA
|1993
|ISL 2019 Season – Grand Final
|USA
20 Dec 2019
|10
|25.80
|937
|LIMA Felipe
|BRA
|1985
|14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018
|CHN
16 Dec 2018
For the all-time performances list, Shymanovich’s 25.64 ranks 13th fastest.