Ilya Kharun on Eddie Reese Showdown: “Lots of ups… the energy was crazy”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Arizona State sophomore Ilya Kharun had a notable weekend in Austin, winning the 50 free (18.6), 100 fly (43.9), and 200 fly (1:39.1) while also splitting 18.9/42.8 (50/100 fly) and 18.5/41.0 (50/100 free) to help ASU sweep the men’s relays. Kharun noted that he simply wanted to swim fast at this meet and the energy of the competition and crowd helped him do just that.

MigBike
13 minutes ago

It is always fun when one wins…

