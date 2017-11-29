Illinois Sprinter Colton Stogner Announces Verbal to Alabama

Bloomington, Illinois’ Colton Stogner has announced his commitment to swim for the University of Alabama next fall. Joining him in the class of 2022 will be fellow verbal commits Cole Brown, John Shelstad, Nicholas Perera, Noland Deas, and Spencer Walker.

“I chose the University of Alabama because of the expert coaching staff and team atmosphere in addition to their phenomenal engineering department. Thank you to my family, coaches and friends for supporting and encouraging me. I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Crimson Tide family and continue my journey at Alabama. Roll Tide 🏊🏼🐘🅰️”

Stogner is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from University High School in Normal, Illinois. He tied for fifth in the 50 free (20.90) and placed sixth in the 100 free (45.77) at the 2017 IHSA Boys’ State Championship. He also led off Normal U-High’s 200 free and 400 free relays, both of which finished 11th.

Stogner does not belong to a club team. Outside of the high school season he trains with his father, Jared Stogner, using USRPT (Ultra Short Race Pace Training), the training methodology made famous by Michael Andrew and his father, Peter Andrew. The last time Stogner swim LCM was in the summer of 2016.

SCY times:

50 free – 20.70

100 free – 45.46

200 free – 1:42.91

100 back – 55.05

100 breast – 57.91

100 fly – 51.21

