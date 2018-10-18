IL Breaststroker Rachel Ponte Verbals to New Mexico State

Rachel Ponte, who trains club with St. Charles Swim Club and also trains with St. Charles North High School, has verbally commited to New Mexico State University.

The school is a great campus and a good fit for my education. I liked the coaching staff right away and they make a really good effort to stay in touch and help me in this process. Then, on my recruiting trip the girls were all so nice and I really felt like I could fit well on the team and I can’t wait to start school there in the fall of 2019.

TOP TIMES

  • 50y breast – 30.26
  • 100y breast – 1:05.27
  • 200y breast – 2:27.77
  • 200y IM – 2:08.00
  • 50y free – 24.47

Competing for St. Charles North at the 2017 IHSA Girls State Championships, Ponte helped her team to a third place finish in the team race. She was the breaststroke leg of their state runner-up 200 medley relay, splitting a 29.34, while she competed in the 200 IM and 100 breast individually.

Ponte would’ve ranked 5th in the 100 breast on New Mexico State’s 2017-18 top times list, and she would’ve been a WAC B finalist in that event last year, where NMSU placed 2nd in the overall meet standings.

