Idaho Names Wei Wei Head Diving Coach

Courtesy: Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho swimming and diving head coach Mark Sowa has announced that Wei Wei (Way-Way) will join the program as the head diving coach.

Wei, a former Chinese National Diving Team member, has spent the majority of her coaching career at the Los Angeles Diving Club and UCLA.

During her three-year stop as an assistant coach at UCLA (2018-21), Wei helped lead the Bruins to their first-ever NCAA 3-meter Springboard Championship. She was instrumental in organizing and administering all practice sessions and recruiting prospective student-athletes for the Bruins.

While working at the collegiate level, Wei also held a head coaching role at LA Diving Club from 2017 to 2024 for the Junior Olympic Team. The junior athletes went on to earn a gold, silver and bronze medal at the USA Diving Junior National Championships in 2022 and also achieved 10 more gold medals at USA Diving Zone F Championships.

In her role as head diving coach, Wei was instrumental in handling recruiting, meet preparation and scheduling.

Before her coaching stints in the United States, Wei coached the Shanxi Province Diving Team for 13 years (2002-15) in China and helped develop several Chinese National Team members, who earned seven gold medals when Wei was on staff.

Wei started diving in 1988 and later earned a spot on the Chinese National Team in 1991. Her prolific competitive career included winning a bronze medal at the FINA Diving Grand Prix, a gold medal at the National Youth Championship and another bronze medal at the Junior World Championships.