George Washington Adds Gabi Trainor To Staff As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: George Washington Athletics

WASHINGTON – Head coach Chico Rego and the George Washington men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams have announced the addition of Gabi Trainor as their newest assistant coach. Trainor joins Rego, head diving coach Christopher Lane and assistant coach Kyrylo Shvets on the coaching staff in preparation for the 2024-25 season.

“I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to coach at GW!” said Trainor. “The student-athletes and coaches on the team are incredible. Their drive and determination to not just be top student-athletes and coaches, but also amazing people, shines through in every practice, lift session and conversation. I’m looking forward to working with Chico, Kyrylo and Chris to keep GW on top of the A-10, and to fostering a winning atmosphere in and out of the pool.”

Trainor comes to GW with a long history of swimming & diving coaching experience, which includes head and assistant coaching positions at various levels. Most recently, Trainor is coming from Mount St. Mary’s, where she served as an assistant coach on the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams last season. At Mount St. Mary’s, Trainor was charged with preparing and administering practices – leading all sprint butterfly and breaststroke practices – while also operating as the head of recruiting, managing the communication and coordination of prospective student-athletes’ official and unofficial visits. She also assisted with the creation of a new team website, which was updated with team news, meet and practice schedules and important information.

Trainors’ coaching experience began in January 2020 at the Kenmont Swim and Tennis Club in Kensington, Md., where she ran the program as the head coach, assisting swimmers year-round in setting individual goals and getting them to their peak performances for the top meets. Since then, she also served as the head swimming & diving coach at James Hubert Blake High School, the lead coach for advanced seniors at the Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club and as the team manager for the Potomac Valley 2023 Eastern Zone Team.

“We are very excited to have Gabi join our staff!” said Rego. “During her interview, she showed a natural connection with the staff and the athletes. Gabi brings a level of maturity the program was looking for, with various experiences in addition to coaching. I can’t wait to see the positive impact she will have on the GW swimming & diving family!”

Along with her vast coaching experience, Trainor is a co-founder of Women’s Swim Coaching Connection, an online community for women in the swim coaching industry to talk openly about issues they face. Within the organization, she has held Q&A sessions about important coaching topics, and has hosted speakers to discuss their careers and experiences. Trainor also has over 14 years of corporate professional experience in digital marketing, management, client and coworker relationships, recruiting, budgeting, copywriting and editing in a vast array of industries.

“Being at GW is extra special to me because my mom studied here. Coaching a storied program in one’s hometown is a dream for most coaches, and I can’t believe it’s become my reality.” said Trianor.

Trainor, from Bethesda, Md., is a graduate of the University of Charleston (West Virginia), and brings an ASCA Level II certification to the pool deck.